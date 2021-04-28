After 10 years, Wallberg Construction Co. isn't slowing down

Throughout his early career, Wallace gained a reputation for embracing the spirit of giving. He often donated his serves to local people in the community who couldn’t pay for work — a practice that’s still alive after the owners became business partners in 2011, later meshing their names to form Wallberg Construction Co.

Building communities

Not only does Wallberg Construction build lasting structures, they also seek to build strong communities.

After working on hundreds of projects in the Washington County area for the past 40 years, Wallace has slowed down on construction jobs and put his Christian faith into action. He was instrumental in starting The Church of New Beginnings in 1990, where he was pastor until last year. The church that was built on 17 acres in Glade Spring includes a pool, amphitheater and campground for annual youth camps.

Wallberg Construction is in the process of constructing a vocational school on the property as a way to help people who are unable to find steady jobs after incarceration.

“The school also will benefit us,” said David. “We are investing in our workforce, providing vocational training and assisting in career development.