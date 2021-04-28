Father, son new owners of Mojo's

The chef has many of his own recipes to incorporate into the menu, but for right now, he’s choosing to stick with the original selections Seymore created years ago.

“I want to recreate some of the old favorites and return to some of the same original recipes.”

With a humble beginning in the restaurant business, the chef gained experience working for fast-food restaurants while in high school. He worked in the restaurant business in Virginia Beach, where he moved from dishwasher to line cook and eventually kitchen manager.

He later became the head chef for the employees at a Home Shopping Network company in Suffolk, Virginia.

He knows the importance of buying locally sourced ingredients for the restaurant.

Farm-fresh produce will be important ingredients in the fresh salads and vegetables he prepares and serves.

He’s even switching to local coffeemaker Know Better Coffee from Mountain City, Tennessee.

“I think it says a lot about a restaurant when you serve local ingredients,” said the new owner.

“I believe it will set us apart from others as we work to give our customers authentic meals.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.