Freeze-dried foods turn into booming local business

When her fiancé, a crane operator, was laid off for 10 straight months during the pandemic, the couple knew they had to do something else to help pay the bills.

“I never planned on making this a business, but we took a leap of faith, and it’s been good. I had never sold my freeze-dried products. I mostly was giving them as gifts for special occasions.”

The couple invested in a new freeze dryer to go along with the two she already had, and they also bought lots of freeze-drying bags and other supplies.

“An, that didn’t include the food,” she said. “I started buying 50-pound bags of sugar not knowing if I was spending my money on sugar instead of paying my power bill.

“It was just a stressful thing. It was a gamble, and I didn’t know if it would work out.”

J.J. said all the work and worry did pay off eventually.

“We’ve paid for all of the products we invested in and even paid the bills, too,” she said with a laugh.

A healthier way

J.J. said freeze-dried food is actually a healthy way to eat and store food.

Freeze-drying food is completely different than dehydrating food, she explained.