Accused of shooting his wife to death last June and dumping her body in the national forest, a Ceres man will now stand trial after being indicted Monday on a first-degree murder charge.
During the Wythe County Circuit Court grand jury session, 54-year-old Steven Ray Crouse was also indicted on a charge of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Being held without bond, Crouse was arrested last June after 60-year-old Peggy Ann Crouse’s body was found along Oriole Drive in the Jefferson National Forest. Police said she had a large chest wound, and a witness claimed Steven Crouse had threatened his wife and her daughter with a shotgun in the days before slaying.
Officers arrested Steven Crouse, who has denied killing his wife, after searching his Smyth County residence and finding bloody clothing and a hidden purse belonging to Peggy Crouse. According to court documents, Peggy Crouse was living with her daughter in Marion and had left her daughter’s apartment four hours before her body was located.
No trial date has been set.
In other indictments handed down on Monday:
Valarie Elaine Alderman, 41, of Dublin was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jennifer Ann Allison, 43, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a conspiracy to commit burglary charge.
Carlos D. Anderson, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Donald Eric Bandy, 37, of North Las Vegas, California, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Sarah Joanne Bates, 68, of Wytheville was indicted on a possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana charge.
Sandra Benitez, 45, of Wytheville was indicted on a welfare fraud charge.
Ethan McKinley Blankenship, 19, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of grand larceny and drug possession (two counts).
Haleigh Nicole Breeden, 22, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Demarko Montreze Brown, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on a possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana charge.
Joshua Derek Brown, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Robert Nathan Callahan, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Carrington Loyde Chandler III, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Samantha Nicole Coble, 32, of Barren Springs was indicted on a charge of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute.
Robert Edward Brady Coe, 47, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of abduction and malicious wounding.
Benjamin Brian Connatser, 41, of Rural Retreat was indicted on burglary and grand larceny charges.
Torica Alyssa Cook, 17, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle
Jacob Gray Cooley, 21, of Galax was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Vickey Michelle Cox Eversole, 41, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of carjacking, robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Seth Luther Dalton, 25, of Hillsville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
John Byron Davidson II, 29, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession (two counts), uttering (five counts), obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit grand larceny (four counts).
Joseph Brandon Davidson, 27, address unknown, was indicted on charges of uttering (four counts), attempt to obtain by false pretense, obtaining by false pretense, conspire to commit grand larceny (three counts) and grand larceny.
Erick Lee Davis, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Robert John Davis, 39, of Greenback, Tennessee, was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Dominic Michael Dimattia, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on burglary and drug possession charges.
Sylvester Dozal, 29, of Cleveland, Texas, was indicted on charges of transporting with the intent to distribute more five or more pounds of marijuana and possessing with the intent to sell more than five pounds of marijuana.
Katie Dunford-Parker, 32 of Max Meadows was indicted on a welfare fraud charge.
James D. Dunford, 47, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a charge of false application for public assistance.
Jeffery Wayne Edwards, 51, of Barren Springs was indicted on charges of possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture/etc., possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and possessing a firearm with drugs.
Johnathan Ray Frazier, 33, of Crockett was indicted on charges of drug possession and eluding police.
John Clifford Gloor, 54, of Max Meadows was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.
Charles Preston Gravley, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a shoplifting charge.
Angel Hancock, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Brittany L. Harmon, 29, of Dublin was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Wayne Harmon, 38, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Vincent Rybon Harris, 29, of Marion was indicted on charges of false statement on title or salvage registration of application, false affidavit, and obtain DMV document unlawfully.
Brittany Michele Heatherly, 29, of Galax was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Tina Marie Helms, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on a child endangerment charge.
Matthew Ray Hetherington, 33, of Pulaski was indicted on charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute (two counts) and eluding police.
Elisha Muhammed Hinkston, 31, of Wytheville was indicted on a credit card larceny charge.
Karina Cheyenne Hoback, 25, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Adam Taylor Hornbarger, 38, of Dublin was indicted on charges of forging a public record (three counts) and uttering a forged public record (two counts).
Dora Lorraine Hostetler, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Tammy Michelle Hounshell, 48, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
John Thomas Jackson, 44, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Shelby M. Jennings, 37, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of burglary and grand larceny.
Kristopher Daniel Judd, 16, of Rural Retreat was indicted on 50 possessing child pornography charges.
Corey Adam Kanode, 25, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Allen Michael Lane, 24, of Max Meadows was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Michelle Elizabeth Lane, 31, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Savanah Charmaine Lehman, 35, of Fries was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Daniel Leonard, 34, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Mycah Deshon Lilly, 21, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was indicted on an eluding police charge.
Katherine Irene Mullins, 34, of Sarasota, Florida, was indicted on charges of child endangerment (three counts) and eluding police.
Haneka Marie Payton, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Christopher Blaine Powell, 25, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Robert Andrew Quade, 37, of Marion was indicted on charges of child abuse, rape, carnal knowledge of 13-14-year-old female and indecent liberties with a child.
James F. Rhea, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Patrick Scott Rigsbee, 28, of Max Meadows was indicted on a child endangerment charge.
Cleopatra Chris Ritchie, 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jacob Andrew Rodriguez, 17, of Austinville was indicted on a charge of possessing a stolen firearm. On July 22, that charge was reduced to misdemeanor accessory after the fact to willfully discharging a firearm in public with injury. Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the reduced charge and to another charge of being a person under age 18 with a firearm. He was sentenced to serve six months behind bears and will be on probation for two years during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.
Mary Ann Ross, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Michael Rex Sexton, 22, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of marijuana distribution, burglary (two counts), firearm larceny (two counts), and grand larceny.
Hope Renee Shaffer, 40, of Barren Springs was indicted on a charge of petit larceny-third offense charge.
Aaron Walker Sharp, 45, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition.
Julian Angelo Shumate, 41, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
Shannon Elizabeth Simons, 36, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of larceny with the intent to sell, grand larceny and drug possession.
James Harrison Smith, 41, of Wytheville was indicted on a third offense driving while intoxicated charge.
Quadir Naiyu Gill Smithson, 39, of Draper was indicted on a charge of possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture/etc.
Craig Walter Snider, 37, of Eggleston was indicted on charges of burglary (two counts) and petit larceny-third offense (two counts).
Amber Royale Spain, 26, of Max Meadows was indicted on a firearm larceny charge.
Amanda Spurlock, 36, of Dublin was indicted on a drug possession charge.
David Earl Stroupe, 41, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Matthew Thomas Tate, 21, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of obtaining money by false pretense, receiving a stolen credit card, credit card forgery and credit card fraud.
Kevin Allen Taylor, 36, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Sarah Danielle Taylor, 27, of Barren Springs was indicted on two burglary charges.
Brendan Eugene Tinley, 23, of Tazewell was indicted on charges of grand larceny, possessing stolen property with the intent to sell and destruction of property.
Dylan Mathew Tinsley, 24, of Max Meadows was indicted on sodomy and object sexual penetration charges.
Jason Dean Turner, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of driver not reporting an accident, drug possession (two counts), eluding police, assaulting a law enforcement officer, possessing a gun with drugs, being a felon in possession of a gun and possessing with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.
Robert Brian Turner Jr., 22, of Max Meadows was indicted on a possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana charge.
Judy Nicole Umberger, 31, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Mitchell Ryan Vanskiver, 41, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Jeremy Allen Walker, 25, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Willard Dean Walters, 62, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of construction fraud.
Christopher Andrew Whalen, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on credit card theft charge.
Joseph Michael Whitehead, 34, of Speedwell was indicted on a charge of possessing stolen property.
