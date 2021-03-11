Barren Springs mother sentenced for child neglect after accidental drowning

Moore’s attorney, though, said more jail time wouldn’t bring the victim back or serve the commonwealth’s interests.

“She has taken full responsibility in my conversations with her,” Kathleen Shell said.

Shell also said a car wreck when Moore was 13 years old began her addiction to painkillers. She said Moore, who has a history of physical and mental health problems, came from a broken family and has had a series of abusive relationships.

She said Moore was “deeply” devastated over what happened to her daughter and asked the judge to stay within the guidelines.

Lackey countered that Moore had a chance to get help with her substance abuse and mental health issues while on probation for a Montgomery County conviction but didn’t.

Showalter said the case was one of the saddest he’d heard in his nearly 15 years on the bench.

He said it was ironic that Moore would have a safe place to live after her release – something not afforded to her daughter.

He said Moore, who appeared to sob behind her facemask while the judge was talking, would have a lifetime to remember how she treated her little girl who wouldn’t be coming back.