Wandering Around Washington: Could the Mendota Trail become a state park?

Mike Rush wants a state park somewhere in Washington County.
Hidden Valley Lake?
Abrams Falls?
How about the Mendota Trail?
That could work, said Rush, the Damascus-area representative on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
The hurdle at Hidden Valley: It’s a wildlife management area, visited by fishermen and hunters, who have paid decades of dues to yank fish out of the water and shoot deer out in the woods. If it became a state park, well, that could all change.
What’s going on with Abrams Falls: It’s a 100-foot-high waterfall, every bit as spectacular as the Natural Tunnel of neighboring Scott County. But it’s privately owned.
Now, let’s get back to the Mendota Trail.
It’s growing!
Come July 16, another mile and another trestle open at Benhams.
And, in a few more years, its full 12.5-mile length could be finished, linking Bristol’s Island Road to Mendota Road in Mendota, a once-incorporated Washington County town at the base of Clinch Mountain.
The Mendota Trail Conservancy is building the trail.
And then what?
Who will manage and maintain it?
Well, maybe it could become a state park, suggested Jim Lapis, the president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.
The same sentiment is echoed from Bob Mueller, the treasurer of the organization.
“A government-run park is the only way I can imagine it in the long run,” Lapis said.
If this was a state park, it would certainly not be the first rail-trail project to become a state park in Virginia.
Why, just look at New River Trail State Park, about an hour north of Washington County. That trail stretches across Wythe, Pulaski, Grayson and Carroll counties.
The High Bridge Trail State Park is another gem, running alongside U.S. Highway 460 and cutting through downtown Farmville, Virginia.
In informal discussions, Mueller told me, state park officials have simply advised the Mendota Trail Conservancy to keep working and finish building the trail.
As for Rush, well, he’s just wanting to get folks in Washington County a state park — just like all the folks in the surrounding Virginia counties (Grayson, Smyth, Russell and Scott) now have.
And then, well, maybe the Mendota Trail might someday become the Mendota Trail State Park.