Wandering Around Washington: Could the Mendota Trail become a state park?

Who will manage and maintain it?

Well, maybe it could become a state park, suggested Jim Lapis, the president of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.

The same sentiment is echoed from Bob Mueller, the treasurer of the organization.

“A government-run park is the only way I can imagine it in the long run,” Lapis said.

If this was a state park, it would certainly not be the first rail-trail project to become a state park in Virginia.

Why, just look at New River Trail State Park, about an hour north of Washington County. That trail stretches across Wythe, Pulaski, Grayson and Carroll counties.

The High Bridge Trail State Park is another gem, running alongside U.S. Highway 460 and cutting through downtown Farmville, Virginia.

In informal discussions, Mueller told me, state park officials have simply advised the Mendota Trail Conservancy to keep working and finish building the trail.

As for Rush, well, he’s just wanting to get folks in Washington County a state park — just like all the folks in the surrounding Virginia counties (Grayson, Smyth, Russell and Scott) now have.