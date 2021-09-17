Fort Chiswell Animal Park mourns giraffe's death

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheeto came to the park in January 2018. Just over one year old, he was a reticulated giraffe, which are native to the Horn of Africa. Their reddish-brown spots are clearly defined and rounded.

To prepare for Cheeto’s arrival, the zoo had to grade land for his enclosure and build a barn big enough and tall enough to house the giant animal.

Standing 9-feet-tall at the time of his arrival, Cheeto was expected to grow to 16 feet. However, he was small and never grew to such heights. Crosky hopes the necropsy can also shed light on his small size.

The zoo held a contest to pick his name and chose Cheeto because it was creative, kid-friendly, and he looked like a Cheeto.

His death is the second high-profile death at the zoo over the past two years. In November 2019, Humphrey the Camel died. Crosky said Humphrey had a camel's version of appendicitis.

“It's called a cecum in a camel, and it had burst,” she said in an email. “We later learned it is somewhat common in older gelded camels.”

Crosky’s post about Cheeto’s death on Facebook has garnered thousands of reactions, including words of sympathy and photos of the giant zoo resident.