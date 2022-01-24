Roses returning to Wytheville

A store returning to Wytheville and an artist’s home décor shop are making business news this week. In Marion, a longtime thrift store is looking for a new home and a popular restaurant re-opens after taking a week to replace floors.

Roses

After a nearly three-decade absence, Roses Discount Store is returning to Wytheville at 800 E. Main St., the former location of Virginia Department of General Services Surplus Retail Store.

An official with store owner, Variety Wholesalers Inc., said plans call for a soft opening on April 21 and a Grand Opening on May 5. The dates are tentative and subject to change.

Roses had a store in Wytheville from about 1980 until 1996 in the Food Lion Shopping Center on Fourth Street, where Harbor Freight is today.

Variety Wholesalers is based in Henderson, North Carolina, and owns nearly 400 retail stores, including Roses and Maxway, and employs approximately 7,000 workers.

Donna Sheffler Hand-painted Designs

Donna Sheffler has been an artist her entire life and has decided to share her artwork, decorating talent and love of Christmas with Wytheville. She recently opened Donna Sheffler Hand-painted Designs at 175A Tazewell St., in the Old Stage Mall.

Her store is divided into two sections. The first section is an all-season store with pieces of her artwork along with signs, ornaments and garden decor. The second half is full of Christmas décor, everything from trees and wreaths to ornaments and snowmen.

“I kind of go be-bopping back and forth,” she said.

Raised in North Carolina, Sheffler moved to Wytheville in 2006 to care for her mother. Her parents, Donald Wampler and Margaret Cobb Wampler, were Wythe County natives.

“I dedicated this store to my parents,” she said. “I’ve always been an artist. The first thing I started drawing was Snoopy; we’d go on trips, and I’d draw him on napkins.”

One of the first pieces she copied was in 1971 when she created oil paintings of mallard ducks flying around.

“It was from a picture on my grandmother’s wall,” she said. “I still have it with other art projects I’ve done over the years on shelves here; I call it my gallery.”

Now, she enjoys drawing snowmen and gnomes. In the spring, it will be rabbits and flowers.

Her pieces include wooden signs, walking sticks, painted eggs, baskets, gnomes and more. She has a Virginia Tech corner with Hokie ornaments and jewelry and can paint items representing other schools, too.

Her home décor items include silk trees and flowers, fabrics, pillows, planters, fountains, bird houses and more.

As for her Christmas store, Sheffler said it only makes sense since she loves the holiday.

“I love Christmas, and I love painting snowmen,” she said. “It’s Christmas in this store all year long.”

Her husband of 38 years, Gary, helps her run the store. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Helping Hands Community Thrift Store

Some good deals can be had at Helping Hands Community Thrift Store on Marion’s Street from now until the end of March, when the store hopes to relocate. In the meantime, the store is not accepting donations.

Store manager Mandy Baxter said the building has been sold and the store must move from its current location by the end of March. Until then, there will be all kinds of sales.

“We are doing $5 bags with paper grocery bags. You can fill a bag up with clothes, shoes and purses,” she said.

The store is also giving away books and magazines for free.

“We will do more sales as the time to leave nears,” Baxter said.

The store manager said the store is “definitely looking to stay downtown.”

The non-profit thrift store has a two-fold mission: it sells items at a price people can afford and it distributes store proceeds to organizations in Smyth County.

Helping Hands has been at its current location, 131 E. Main St., for 16 years. Baxter said she has mixed feelings about the move.

“It makes me little sad because we have been here so long,” she said. “But it’s a new opportunity to start somewhere else, so that is a good thing, I guess.”

The Wooden Pickle

One of Marion’s favorite restaurants has re-opened after closing for a week to replace some flooring. The Wooden Pickle closed the first week of the New Year.

“We renovated our floor and the first week of January is the best time to do it,” said Bryan Sword, manager. “It’s historically very slow at the restaurant then.”

Sword said the hardwood flooring from the kitchen to the dish room was replaced by commercial grade tile. The hardwood floor in the main section of the restaurant was not replaced.

“It’s minor, but needed to be done,” Sword said.

