Three Wytheville residents facing meth charges after traffic stop

Members of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force arrested three Wytheville residents on Wednesday following a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. on Interstate 77 near the 42 mile-marker.

Deputies found 175 grams of methamphetamine inside the car along with digital scales and baggies. According to Wythe County Sheriff Maj. Anthony Cline, the total street value of the drugs seized was near $20,000.

The three people arrested were Regina Ashley Blankenship, 36, of 955 Peppers Ferry Road; Aaron Walker Sharp Jr., 23, of 1910 W. Lee Highway; and Adam Franklin Ashby, 48, of 200 Sherrod Circle.

Cline said that all three individuals were charged with the same four charges: possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transporting into the commonwealth of Virginia with intent to distribute one ounce or more of schedule 1 or 2, conspiracy to transport into the commonwealth of Virginia with intent to distribute one ounce or more of schedule 1 or 2.

All three subjects were taken to the New River Valley Jail with no bond, and all three have preliminary hearings set in Wythe County General District Court on July 15

This case is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Claytor Lake Drug Taskforce.