Former Rural Retreat camp goers say camp culture perpetuated sexual assault

She again reported sexual harassment in 2017, she said, and the camp directors told her her complaint would remain confidential.

“But the next day, it was all over camp. For the rest of the summer I was an outcast because I made a big deal out of behavior deemed playful and normal. They said I couldn't take a joke... It was my job as the victim to meditate or go to healing prayer or journal my trauma away while these dangerous men were given promotions and allowed to stay at camp.”

A fourth woman who spoke during the press conference, Jane Doe #1 in the lawsuit, said she was the victim of multiple childhood sexual assaults, all of which happened at A.R.E.

“The threat of losing my community kept me from speaking out,” she said. “Looking back, as a child, I felt such a burden and responsibility to not affect the community in any negative way.”