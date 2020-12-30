After 50 years new owners take over Shirley's Market in Sugar Grove

“First and foremost, we would like to thank each and every person who came into our store during the last 50 years. The gratitude we have for all of our customers cannot be expressed into words. There have been many friendships formed during all these years that would not have been possible without the store. Also thank you to all the employees we have had throughout the years that made our business successful. I think we have employed half of Sugar Grove and all family members. Half of Sugar Grove may be a little exaggerated, but we have given a lot of people jobs. It is also very rare to have an employee at a mom and pop store that stays with you for over 20 years.”

“Next, and most important to me, I would like to extend my undying gratitude to Sara Johnson, Gavin Johnson, and Katlyn Michelle Davidson for allowing me to run the store the way my parents expected. I know it was not an ideal family life for you guys. There were a lot of ups and downs. There were also a lot of missed events, dinners at our small table, celebrations, gatherings, and the list goes on of things we had to do at the store because we could not get the time off. But we made it work and now we can move on to the next chapter of our lives.”