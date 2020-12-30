After 50 years new owners take over Shirley's Market in Sugar Grove

Half a century of family tradition came to an end this year in the Sugar Grove community when the owner of Shirley’s Market sold the business.
However, the business tradition is continuing with a new family who is not only keeping the store alive but adding new aspects to take it into the future.
Bobby Lee Mullins and his wife, Stefanie Green Howard Mullins, of Groseclose accepted the keys to the market on Nov. 13 from Billy Johnson, whose family had served the community for almost 50 years.
“All good things must come to an end,” said Johnson about the sale on Facebook. “I believe this phrase was derived from a Chaucer poem called Troilus and Criseyde from the 1300s. This saying [became] true for all of us at Shirley’s Market [on] Thursday, November 12th. It [was] the last day my family [ran] the store after serving the amazing community of Sugar Grove for almost 50 years.”
“To say this was a hard decision would be a massive understatement,” Johnson continued. “My parents, James and Shirley Hastings Johnson, started this journey with their beautiful daughter (my sister Tina Dancy) in 1971. The business had already become a success by the time I came along in 1976. The store became a huge part of my life from that point on. Forty-four years is a long time. That is why it was so hard to let go. But, after a lot of soul searching with my family, I truly believe we made the right decision. My mom was ready and I am pretty confident my dad would be OK with it as well.”
“First and foremost, we would like to thank each and every person who came into our store during the last 50 years. The gratitude we have for all of our customers cannot be expressed into words. There have been many friendships formed during all these years that would not have been possible without the store. Also thank you to all the employees we have had throughout the years that made our business successful. I think we have employed half of Sugar Grove and all family members. Half of Sugar Grove may be a little exaggerated, but we have given a lot of people jobs. It is also very rare to have an employee at a mom and pop store that stays with you for over 20 years.”
“Next, and most important to me, I would like to extend my undying gratitude to Sara Johnson, Gavin Johnson, and Katlyn Michelle Davidson for allowing me to run the store the way my parents expected. I know it was not an ideal family life for you guys. There were a lot of ups and downs. There were also a lot of missed events, dinners at our small table, celebrations, gatherings, and the list goes on of things we had to do at the store because we could not get the time off. But we made it work and now we can move on to the next chapter of our lives.”
“Finally, if I could ask one favor of our community: Please support the new Shirley’s Market the way you did the old one. Bobby and Stefanie are such great local residents and they look forward to meeting each and every one of you. They have a lot of good ideas and they are so excited to carry on the tradition of Shirley’s Market. I feel Sugar Grove will welcome them with open arms. That is who we are.”
And welcome the new owners the community certainly has. Mullins said people coming in have been happy with the store continuing the way it is and remaining a locally-owned business.
Mullins said he is originally from West Virginia and Stefanie is from Kentucky and they love living in Southwest Virginia. His mother still teaches at Sugar Grove Elementary School after 15 years. He and Stefanie live on a farm in Groseclose, where they raise cows and Howard continues her job in healthcare in Wytheville. They also used to run a pawn shop in Rural Retreat.
In healthcare himself for many years, Mullins said he was looking for a different career. He said his wife discovered the opportunity in Sugar Grove and asked, “You want to run a gas station?”
They were excited to take on the ownership and operation of Shirley’s Market.
“We jumped in with both feet,” Mullins said.
First of all, they wanted to continue the market’s tradition of serving the community by keeping the name and the services offered.
“Doesn’t matter what we might have named it, people would still call it Shirley’s Market,” Mullins said. “Keeping the name meant a lot to the family. We’ve kept all the old Polaroids on the walls of people who’ve come in and hunted in the area. We promised the former owner we would. Someday I might have to encase them in Plexiglass to protect them.”
Those are some of the aspects the new owners have kept at the market. Some new things include expanding the food service line from hot dogs and barbecue to include cold-cut sandwiches, nachos and pepperoni rolls plus fresh homemade cheesecake available whole or by the slice and “penny” candies in jars.
Mullins said he wants to add a touch of old country store to the business with the candies in jars plus soft drink fountain machines coming early next year with Pepsi and the long-awaited return of Coke products. He is also adding a Slushy machine and Nehi drinks in bottles.
And he wants to offer as much locally produced food and drink items as possible, including Duchess Dairy milk products from Rural Retreat, meat from Stickley Cattle Company in Marion, and coffee from Dark Hollow Micro Roasters of Sugar Grove plus Ashe County Cheese from West Jefferson, N.C.
Beyond the food and drink offerings, Mullins is adding parts for outdoor boilers, animal stock feed, outdoor sporting equipment for hunting, camping, fishing and archery, plus firearms, and knives from Blue Ridge Knives.
Mullins said he had been certified on Tuesday to sell hunting and fishing licenses.
Plumbing and automotive parts and supplies will be available in the coming year to help the community.
“I want to add anything we can to help keep people from having to drive to Marion if they don’t need to,” Mullins said.