Open Door Café holding fundraiser to help feed Ukrainian refugees

Heartbreaking scenes coming out of Ukraine are difficult to watch as Russian forces march through the country destroying nearly everything in their wake. Millions of refugees are running for their lives to nearby Poland.

If you want to help the refugees, but aren’t quite sure how, come dine at the Open Door Café Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the benefit brisket meal will go to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals to people in areas of crisis. Right now, WCK and its founding chef, Jose Andres, are on the ground at the Polish border and in Ukraine, feeding refuges, civilians who cannot leave the country and those fighting Russian troops.

“With bombs still falling day and night, millions of Ukrainians continue to flee the country or relocate west to the city of Lviv. In response, WCK is rapidly expanding our #ChefsForUkraine response to distribute food—including hot, fresh meals—in five countries,” the WCK website said. “We've now opened a kitchen and food supply depot in Poland, right on the border with Ukraine, and have multiple warehouses active in Lviv where trucks are filled with food to head east reaching cities like Odessa and Mykolayiv. We are also supporting more restaurants to serve meals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv, which remain under active attack.”

According to the website, WCK has served more than a million meals so far during the crisis.

If you cannot make it to the Open Door Café on Wednesday, you can donate online at https://donate.wck.org/team/414333

According to the online fundraising website, the goal is to mobilize at least 100 Open Door Café supporters to give $25 or more, but event $3, $5 and $10 donations will make a difference.

“We are trying to extend the pay-it-forward model of what the community has been super supportive of at the café and asking the community to be just as supportive of the 3 million refuges leaving Ukraine,” said Andy Kegley, executive director of HOPE Inc., which operates the Open Door Café, located at 650 W. Main St., Wytheville.

