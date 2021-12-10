SCSO releases identity of man found in debris of St. Clairs Creek Road house fire

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deceased man found inside the debris of a Chilhowie house fire on Nov. 30.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Capt. Bill Eller said the sheriff’s office received confirmation of 74-year-old Edward Lewis McGhee’s identity from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke around noon on Friday.

McGhee was discovered by fire fighters within the debris following a fire that ravaged his home at 1770 St. Clairs Creek Road. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation at the fire department’s request.

McGhee was sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and confirmation of his identity. The autopsy report has not yet been completed.

Eller said the Sheriff’s Office is also still awaiting a report from Virginia State Police, which is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Chilhowie Police Department is also assisting in the investigation, and crews with the Adwolfe and Saltville fire departments assisted the Chilhowie Fire Department in battling the blaze.