Carrington residents have day on the water

Something fishy went on at Carrington Place in Rural Retreat Sept. 23.
And the residents loved every flip-flopping, splish-splashing minute of it when Carrington Place, the town of Rural Retreat and other local groups came together to give them a fish adventure. Because they couldn’t go to a fishing hole, the community brought the fishing hole to them.
Actually, two fishing ponds in the form of 2,100-gallon drop tanks - one supplied by the Rural Retreat Fire Department and another supplied by the Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department. Rural Retreat Mayor Tim Litz supplied the water from his personal water tanks. A town crew carried the tanks on trucks to Carrington, where water from the tanks was poured into the drop tanks.
Inside the tanks were 100 trout totaling 175 pounds, donated by the Cedar Springs Trout Farm. Harpo’s Hardware donated fishing poles - including pink ones for the ladies.
For Tim Worrell, the afternoon brought back memories of fishing in the New River, where his family camped fished and camped for years. On Wednesday, he caught two trout.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “And we got to go outside.”
Wednesday was the first time some of the residents had been outside since the coronavirus arrived.
The idea for the fishing day adventure was born several weeks ago when some Carrington employees read that a similar facility in Kentucky had arranged for residents to fish in a large metal tub filled with water and fish.
Carrington employees knew they could do better and went way beyond a metal tub. Activities Director Cindy McKay talked with Rural Retreat Town Manager Jason Childers, who said the town would make it happen. And it did.
Childers and Rural Retreat Police Chief Derrick Breedlove helped residents fish using corn kernels as bait.
“I thought it was great,” Childers said on Thursday. “It was a surprise to me that it was probably three-to-one female to male fishing. Some told me they had never been fishing in their life. When they reeled them in, they touched them and just cackled. It was great, especially since some of the people hadn’t been outside since March. It was a very, very good thing; a lot of good was done for those people yesterday.”
It had been a long time since Elizabeth Mundy fished, so she enjoyed casting her line Wednesday.
“I love it,” she said. “This is exciting. I got a big one.”
All fish were returned to the water. After the event, they were distributed to Carrington and town employees for consumption. Childers said trout are sensitive and after being handled by humans they wouldn’t do well, so the fish were given away.
Angela Taylor caught two fish. For her, the afternoon stirred up memories of fishing with her father.
“I love to fish, and I enjoyed it,” she said. “First time I’ve fished in three years. I used to fish at Cripple Creek and Rural Retreat lake. Me and my dad used to go the first weekend in May to Speedwell for a trout tournament. I’ve been fishing since I was about 3 years old.”
Fishing Day at Carrington was a whopping success and a bit viral - video taken at the event and posted on the facility’s Facebook page has been seen more than 20,000 times.
“Everyone had a ball,” said Cindy McKay, activities director.
She thanked the people, businesses and organizations that made the day possible.
“Everyone has been so generous,” McKay said. “They always are anytime I ask for anything.”
As another example of kindness toward the center, McKay said she recently asked Vic DaHanni, owner of Hilltop Carryout, if she could use his Slush Puppy machine to make slushies for residents. He said sure, and then bought more than $350 worth of food at Taco Bell for the residents and staff members.
“We appreciate everything everyone does so much,” McKay said.
As for the fishing day, plans are already in the works to make it an annual event.
