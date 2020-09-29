Carrington residents have day on the water

Carrington employees knew they could do better and went way beyond a metal tub. Activities Director Cindy McKay talked with Rural Retreat Town Manager Jason Childers, who said the town would make it happen. And it did.

Childers and Rural Retreat Police Chief Derrick Breedlove helped residents fish using corn kernels as bait.

“I thought it was great,” Childers said on Thursday. “It was a surprise to me that it was probably three-to-one female to male fishing. Some told me they had never been fishing in their life. When they reeled them in, they touched them and just cackled. It was great, especially since some of the people hadn’t been outside since March. It was a very, very good thing; a lot of good was done for those people yesterday.”

It had been a long time since Elizabeth Mundy fished, so she enjoyed casting her line Wednesday.

“I love it,” she said. “This is exciting. I got a big one.”

All fish were returned to the water. After the event, they were distributed to Carrington and town employees for consumption. Childers said trout are sensitive and after being handled by humans they wouldn’t do well, so the fish were given away.