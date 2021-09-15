Wythe County woman sent to prison for trying to kill ex-boyfriend

The defense called it a crime of passion.

The prosecution said it deserved punishment.

The end result was prison.

Convicted in June of attempted murder and two other felonies, Tammy Michelle Hounshell got a seven-year sentence on Wednesday morning for trying to gun down her ex-lover in 2019.

At trial, the 49-year-old Wytheville resident said the shooting was an accident, but her ex-boyfriend, Jestin Chrisley, said Hounshell threatened to kill him before and on the day of the Dec. 26, 2019, encounter.

According to evidence, Hounshell went to Chrisley’s residence on Dec. 26, 2019, to return a duffel bag.

Later that day, Chrisley tried to drive a UTV to his sister’s house when Hounshell followed him and tried to run him off the road.

Chrisley stopped at a construction site, and Hounshell got out and fired twice into his truck cab with a .22-caliber pistol. Chrisley, who wasn’t hit, wrestled the gun away and called police.

In June, Hounshell claimed the pistol went off after getting caught up in her shoelace.