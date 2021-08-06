Mount Rogers Health District sees uptick in COVID cases

Wythe and Bland county school boards have not yet decided on return-to-school policies for the coming school year. Those decisions will be made at their next school board meetings on Aug. 12 in Wythe County and on Aug. 17 in Bland County.

While the health district has seen some “breakthrough” cases in those who have been vaccinated, Shelton said less than 1% of vaccinated people are testing positive. Those cases are predominantly delta variant cases, she said, noting that people with those breakthrough cases are not getting as sick and rarely go to the hospital.

Ballad Health, which runs several hospitals in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, has said 95% of its COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Last weekend, Ballad reported its COVID-19 patients had quadrupled since July 4. Due to a national nurse shortage and the resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the public can likely expect to see extended wait times in Ballad emergency rooms

In a message to the public, Levine said the hospital system had also seen some kids in their hospitals, including some in the pediatric intensive care unit. Levine said he’s asked Niswonger Children’s Hospital to prepare a surge plan in case they see an increase in the number of children with severe illness.