Mount Rogers Health District sees uptick in COVID cases

Rural areas of the U.S. have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection in recent weeks and Southwest Virginia has been no exception.
According to a news release sent out by the Mount Rogers Health District on Wednesday, the presence of the delta variant of the virus in the area has spurred an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations.
“The delta variant is in Southwest Virginia, and is spreading faster than previous strains,” said Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “This strain is considered more transmissible and causes more serious outcomes. Cases among children and teens are increasing at an alarming rate, as are pediatric hospitalizations.”
After months of seeing only a handful of active cases at a time, Wythe, Bland and Smyth counties began to see a resurgence in mid- to late-July, though hospitalization and death rates have largely been unaffected thus far in those counties.
By Friday, Wythe County had approximately 132 active cases with 50 of those logged on Thursday and Friday. Smyth County had approximately 54 and Bland County had approximately 20.
As a whole, the health district, which encompasses six counties and two cities, had a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 9.2% on Friday. That’s nearly double what it was in mid-July. The state’s positivity rate also more than doubled from the same time to 7.1%.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all state workers would now be required to show proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 1 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Northam also said public schools should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masking. The CDC now recommends universal masking for all faculty, staff and students regardless of vaccination status.
Though a number of school districts have made masking optional entering the school year, Northam pointed to a new law passed in March that requires schools to offer in-person instruction and to adhere to CDC guidance.
“That law was passed by a strong bipartisan vote of the legislature and I expect school divisions to follow it,” Northam said. “If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”
Smyth and Washington county schools have implemented a tier system on masking for the new school year. At level 1, parents can choose whether or not to have their children wear masks. Level two requires unvaccinated people to wear masks and level three requires everyone to wear a mask.
Smyth and Washington county schools had previously decided to enter the school year at level 1, however on Thursday, Washington County schools moved to entering the school year at level three. In a letter sent out to parents on Friday, Smyth County School Superintendent Dennis Carter said Smyth students would also now enter the school year with masks required, but that other safety measures would remain at level 1.
Wythe and Bland county school boards have not yet decided on return-to-school policies for the coming school year. Those decisions will be made at their next school board meetings on Aug. 12 in Wythe County and on Aug. 17 in Bland County.
While the health district has seen some “breakthrough” cases in those who have been vaccinated, Shelton said less than 1% of vaccinated people are testing positive. Those cases are predominantly delta variant cases, she said, noting that people with those breakthrough cases are not getting as sick and rarely go to the hospital.
Ballad Health, which runs several hospitals in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, has said 95% of its COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Last weekend, Ballad reported its COVID-19 patients had quadrupled since July 4. Due to a national nurse shortage and the resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the public can likely expect to see extended wait times in Ballad emergency rooms
In a message to the public, Levine said the hospital system had also seen some kids in their hospitals, including some in the pediatric intensive care unit. Levine said he’s asked Niswonger Children’s Hospital to prepare a surge plan in case they see an increase in the number of children with severe illness.
Across the country, health officials have reported seeing younger and younger patients needing hospitalization due to the delta variant, though a health expert told NPR in mid-July that she did not expect to see a significant number children needing hospitalization.
For those who have not yet done so, Shelton said now is the time to get the shot.
“We are concerned for our community,” she said. “This is a critical time for those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their vaccine.”
Early in the vaccine rollout, the Mount Rogers Health District led the state in vaccination efforts, moving ahead of the rest of the state throughout much of the process.
That rate began to plateau in the spring. In late May, about 42.1% of Smyth County’s population had had at least one shot of the vaccine, while Bland County had 37.3% and Wythe County had 34.5%. Now, a little more than two months later, those numbers are at 45.7%, 41.9%, and 39.1% respectively. On the state level, that rate is at 61%.
Some areas in the U.S. have reported an uptick in vaccinations since the resurgence. Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard said Mount Rogers has seen some uptick at the health district’s mobile vaccination sites, but she said it is unclear if that is connected to the resurgence.
Local vaccination clinics can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments. Most pharmacies are also offering walk-in vaccinations.