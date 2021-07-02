Pulaski County woman convicted in Wythe County interstate carjacking

A Pulaski County woman got prison time on Thursday in a January 2020 carjacking that temporarily shut down Interstate 81.

Vickey Michelle Cox Eversole, 42, pleaded guilty in Wythe County Circuit Court to charges of carjacking, robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun, using a firearm in commission of a felony and being a person subject to a protective order with a gun.

As part of a plea agreement, Eversole was sentenced to serve six years and six months in prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

She was also assessed $2,895 in court costs and will be on probation for five years after her release.

According to state police, Eversole was traveling south on I-81 near the 85 mile marker last January when she wrecked her car in the median.

Another motorist stopped to help but couldn’t find anyone in the crashed vehicle. When he returned to his vehicle, though, Eversole was inside with a gun, police said.

Officers shut down the southbound lanes for approximately two hours while negotiating with Eversole, who was taken into custody without any injuries.

She’s currently in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.