Dozens face drug charges after roundup

“That’s why we show up in numbers,” he added. “It’s for safety.”

One suspect actually called Capt. Doug Tuck to ask him why there were so many police cars at his house and were they looking for him. Tuck said yes, and the suspect told the veteran officer where to pick him up. And at another location, while officers looked for a suspect at an apartment building, volunteers from the Agape Food Pantry arrived with a food box for one of the residents. Officers kindly took the box and delivered it.

By the time the in-town crew makes it to Umberger Street for an arrest around 10 a.m., Cline figures word is out, which might make the afternoon arrests a little tricky.

“By now, we are all over Facebook,” he said. “They’re saying - y’all keep your head down; the law’s out today - these guys have a network.”

The team makes an arrest at the Travel Lite Motel, then makes a stop on Spring Street before heading to some apartments on South First Street.

Next up is a home on South Fifth Street. Officers arrest the suspect in back of the house, while, on the front porch, his mother mourns. She’s done everything she knows to do; he’s 50 years old, and all she can do now is pray and pray, she tells Cline.