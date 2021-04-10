Driver injured in I-81 crash near Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Authorities rescued a driver last Wednesday after their vehicle was found off Interstate 81 in Glade Spring.

A passing tractor-trailer driver spotted the vehicle about 9:30 a.m. The vehicle had overturned and went over an embankment, the Glade Spring Fire Department said. Once officials were able to approach the vehicle, they located an alert but injured driver still inside.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Crews learned that the crash occurred about 10 hours before being spotted along the interstate.

The Glade Spring Police Department is investigating the crash.