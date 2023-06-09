At 8:12 p.m. Thursday (June 8, 2023), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County. A Kia Forte was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate at the 73 mile marker. The Kia continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid striking the Kia.