Center welcomes new medical director

Dr. Shan Fairbanks became the medical director at the Brock Hughes Medical Center (BHMC) on July 1. Fairbanks is a fully board-certified family physician and was also fellowship-trained in sports medicine. He is employed fulltime with Sideline Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. As Medical Director at BHMC, he is treating patients, chairing the Quality Improvement/Quality Assurance Team and providing oversight to certified nurse practitioners Venessa Coake and Amanda Arnold.
BHMC, which was established in September 1995 to provide medical care to the uninsured, was named in honor of the late Dr. C. Brock Hughes who was a longtime pediatrician and a much-admired member of the medical community in Wythe County. The clinic provides medical care to those who are uninsured as well as those insured with Medicaid or Medicare. The Wythe-Bland Foundation, Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and the Virginia Health Care Foundation have been, and continue to be, the largest financial supporters of the clinic. However, the clinic still depends on other grants, donors, and fund raisers as well.
The clinic is located at 450 West Monroe St. in downtown Wytheville. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing daily for lunch from 1-2 p.m. The clinic is now accepting new patients of all ages, including those who may become insured through Medicaid and those who remain uninsured.
Phone the clinic at 276-223-0558 for more information or to make an appointment.
