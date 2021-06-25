VDOT considers roundabout to ease congestion near Hall Addition in Marion

A public hearing by video was held at the end of May with comments accepted through June 6 about the potential roundabout at Railroad Drive. Smyth County submitted an application for this project to VDOT to be funded through its SMART SCALE program, a statewide prioritization of projects that are scored based on an objective outcome-based process.

In the spring of 2019, this project was selected through the program and $3.6 million was allocated for plan development, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

The project’s purpose is to improve traffic flow, safety and drainage.

Ron Flanary is the project designer and planner for the project. Jeff Powell, PE, is the Bristol District Assistant Bridge Engineer in charge of preliminary design and development of bridge projects.

Since the bridge closed in 2014, VDOT has considered a number of alternatives to address concerns and identify funding to replace the structure, Powell said. Due to railroad regulations and the proximity of the bridge to the Highway 11 intersection, it is not possible to replace the bridge in the current location.

The plan, he said, is to build a new structure west of the existing bridge to meet clearances for the railroad and provide a second access to the subdivision from Highway 11.