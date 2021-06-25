VDOT considers roundabout to ease congestion near Hall Addition in Marion

Frustration from citizens over the continued closure of the McMullin Bridge south of Marion has the Virginia Department of Transportation looking for solutions.
One solution might be a roundabout to ease congestion at the remaining entrance to the Hall Addition from Highway 11 that happens to be across train tracks.
The McMullin Bridge offered an entrance to the subdivision that went above the train tracks so motorists didn’t have to wait on the train. With the closure of the bridge for structural issues, the crossing at the train tracks can lead to lengthy waits for motorists. According to VDOT, this stretch of U.S. 11 carries about 3,200 vehicles a day.
The proposed roundabout would be constructed at the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Route 660 (Railroad Drive). According to VDOT, roundabout projects have been found to enhance safety, improve traffic flow and cost less to build and maintain when compared to a traditional intersection.
VDOT closed the McMullin Bridge in 2014 when an inspection found “increased deterioration in the superstructure.” VDOT inspectors determined that the Rt. 660 bridge was fracture critical, which means if one part of the bridge fractures, the structure will fail. The inspectors ruled that repairing the bridge wasn’t possible.
The bridge project remains a candidate for VDOT State of Good Repair funds. The current cost of the project is about $7 million. If funded, it would likely be 2024 before the money is available. Past projections have indicated the project will take about four years to complete.
A public hearing by video was held at the end of May with comments accepted through June 6 about the potential roundabout at Railroad Drive. Smyth County submitted an application for this project to VDOT to be funded through its SMART SCALE program, a statewide prioritization of projects that are scored based on an objective outcome-based process.
In the spring of 2019, this project was selected through the program and $3.6 million was allocated for plan development, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
The project’s purpose is to improve traffic flow, safety and drainage.
Ron Flanary is the project designer and planner for the project. Jeff Powell, PE, is the Bristol District Assistant Bridge Engineer in charge of preliminary design and development of bridge projects.
Since the bridge closed in 2014, VDOT has considered a number of alternatives to address concerns and identify funding to replace the structure, Powell said. Due to railroad regulations and the proximity of the bridge to the Highway 11 intersection, it is not possible to replace the bridge in the current location.
The plan, he said, is to build a new structure west of the existing bridge to meet clearances for the railroad and provide a second access to the subdivision from Highway 11.
Although the bridge project is included in applications for State of Good Repair funding, it had not been selected due to other priorities in the state, Powell said. However, this year the bridge was selected as a potential candidate for funding and the project is moving through the approval process for inclusion in the Six Year Plan. Funding could be awarded by 2026 or 2027.
The roundabout – better known in America as a traffic circle - is a type of circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction. Such a design is being looked at as a solution to congestion until the new McMullin Bridge is built.
During the public hearing, Flanary described the roundabout project. He said that as the design is developed, VDOT will determine the right-of-way and easements needed to accommodate the construction. Property owners would be notified prior to construction with right-of-way acquisitions to begin in late 2022 to early 2023.
The right-of-way, said Flanary, would be acquired from one property owner and involve about .362 acre of affected area. No residents, businesses or non-profits would be displaced.
Advertising for construction would take place in December 2022.
More information and public hearings will be made available as the designs for the roundabout and the new McMullin Bridge are completed.
Interested citizens may contact Flanary at www.virginiadot.org/route11roundaboutsmythcounty , RonaldFlanary@dot.virginia.gov or by calling 276-696-3252.
Stephanie Porter-Nichols contributed to this story.