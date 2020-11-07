Jury trials to resume in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – Along with everything else the Coronavirus put justice on hold.

From March 16 until Oct. 28 Tazewell County Circuit Court could not hold jury trials. The Supreme Court of Virginia complied with Governor Ralph Northam’s order declaring a state of emergency. Among other things that order halted all civil and criminal jury trials across the Commonwealth.

The right to a speedy trial was suspended and cases quickly backlogged. Eventually the Supreme Court said trials could resume if localities submitted a plan to do so safely and that plan was reviewed by a three judge panel and approved.

Henrico County became the first to receive approval for jury trials Sept. 25. There are now 28 courts across the state cleared to hold jury trials. Wythe on Oct. 21, Smyth, Oct. 26 and Tazewell Oct. 28 are the southwest Virginia counties approved so far.

Judges Jack S. (Chip), Hurley and Richard Patterson and others spent several weeks developing the plan and getting it submitted. The county’s board of supervisors spent $18,700 altering the HVAC system in the courthouse to create a negative air flow.