Blaze blamed on candle

A candle is believed to have started a fire that destroyed a Max Meadows home Friday, April 1.

“They lost everything,” Max Meadows Assistant Fire Chief Jason Morris said of Michelle Schneider and her daughter, Hanna Barker, who reported the fire about 7 p.m.

Barker said that the family was using candles because electricity to the home had been cut off earlier in the week after a payment was less than a day late. She said she and her boyfriend were inside the home, then exited the home so she could charge her cell phone from a car.

“It had been warm that week, but on Friday it was cold and even colder inside the house. We had no heat so we had candles next to the bed lit to warm our hands because they were going numb,” Barker said. “My phone died, and I had to run out to the car to plug in the phone … While we were waiting, we saw huge plumes of smoke coming out of the chimney and ran to the door and smashed out windows to try to get the dogs out.”

One dog, Chili Bean, perished in the fire along with her five three-week-old puppies. Four dogs and two cats ran out of the house and survived.

“It happened really fast,” she said. “We were outside for five, maybe 10 minutes, and it took less than 10 minutes for our entire house to be engulfed in flames. We are not sure exactly what happened; we don’t know if a candle fell over or if a dog knocked it over.”

Schneider’s daughter, Randi Hackler, has started a Go Fund Me account for her mother that has raised more than $2,000 for the family. Schneider and Barker are staying with family members in the area.

Barker said the family fell behind in payments to Appalachian Power for several reasons. A year ago, Schneider, who had worked at Volvo for 10 years, underwent spinal fusion surgery. She applied to be put on disability, but the process has taken longer than expected, and as a result, she has been paid sporadically, causing her to fall behind in payments.

Also, she said that the power company paused the need for payment during the Covid pandemic, then expected full payment of $4,000. Schneider said she paid $1,000 last month and $400 (the late payment) last week.

“They said they would no longer honor the agreement because I was a day late” Schneider said, adding that the payment was six hours late and the person with whom she spoke said $900 would need to be paid before power would be restored.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa hall said that for privacy reasons, she is not permitted to speak to an individual customer’s account. However, in an email, she explained the company’s billing process over the past year.

“Even as COVID restrictions lifted, we have continued to support our customers as we recognize the pandemic has had profound lingering effects,” she said. “We worked with customers on flexible payment arrangements and to ensure those who qualified had access to government funding, including CARES Act and ARPA dollars, to assist with their electric bill. In June 2021, the Governor lifted the State of Emergency in Virginia, which meant disconnects would resume. Customers with past due accounts were made aware the moratorium had ended and disconnects would be resuming via a message at the top of their electric bill. The message on the bill also urged the account holder to contact us to set up payment arrangements as soon as possible.

Morris said firefighters stayed on the scene for six hours. The Max Meadows Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Wytheville Fire & Rescue, the Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department and the Lead Mines Rescue Squad.

In an online post, Barker thanked first responders, neighbors, friends and strangers who have helped her family.

“Everyone is safe and fed and warm at night and that’s all that matters to me,” she wrote. “I love y’all and BLOW OUT YOUR CANDLES WHEN YOU LEAVE THE ROOM. Even if your power’s out. All it takes is a slammed door or a rowdy pet.”

Here is a link to the Go Fund Me account for Schneider: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-mother-after-house-fire?qid=36e71a3df7c2e894a056dbcfab7bcfaf

