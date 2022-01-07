 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New apartment complex coming to Wytheville
New apartment complex coming to Wytheville

The Wytheville Town Council ended its year Dec. 13 by paving the way for an apartment complex with multiple buildings and approximately 270 residential units.

First, the Council approved a rezoning request for part of the land, changing it from an A-1 agriculture zone to an R-3 residential zone. Some parcels within the 60 acres were already zoned R-3.

Part of the site was home to the old horse show grounds. The property’s owner is orthopedic surgeon Paul Morin.

Then, the Council gave preliminary approval of the planned unit development on property located on the south side of West Ridge Road and adjacent to West Lee Highway. The approval came with two conditions: that there be an entrance to the complex at West Lee Highway and that a deceleration traffic lane on West Lee Highway at the entrance be built.

After the Council’s approval, the plans are in the hands of the town’s engineering and planning staff. If there are significant changes to the plan, it will to return to the Council for approval.

According to the preliminary engineering report, The Old Equine Residential Development site sits on about 56 acres that fronts on North Petunia Road and Lee Highway to the south and is bordered mostly by residential development on the remaining sides.

Wythe Physician Practices – Bone & Joint is located near the middle of the site; the business is likely to become a new club house to support the residential development.

The apartment complex includes approximately 15 apartment buildings with about 270 units. Additional units, if feasible, may include townhouses.

