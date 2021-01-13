Pomrenke loses law license after pleading guilty to fraud

BRISTOL, Va. — The law license of former Judge Kurt Pomrenke has been revoked due to his ongoing legal troubles.

On Dec. 28, the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board revoked Pomrenke’s license to practice law in Virginia based on his affidavit consenting to revocation, according to a written statement.

“By tendering his consent to revocation at a time when allegations of misconduct are pending, Pomrenke acknowledges that the material facts upon which the allegations of misconduct are pending are true,” according to the board’s statement.

Pomrenke, of Abingdon, and his wife, Stacey Pomrenke, each pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to a single felony charge of conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The case involves the couple collaborating on a plan for Stacy Pomrenke to falsely claim she had an alcohol problem to gain entry into a residential drug treatment program for federal inmates. That participation ultimately shortened her prison sentence by seven months and one day.

She was originally sentenced to 34 months in federal prison after being convicted in February 2016 on multiple charges, including tax fraud, conspiracy and bribery following a three-year federal investigation into corruption at her former employer, BVU Authority.