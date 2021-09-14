Wythe man convicted of trying to kill officers

He also apologized to his victims.

“I just want to sincerely apologize to all law enforcement involved in this case,” he said. “This incident should never have happened, your honor.”

Based on a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Delk was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

While on probation, he will waive his Fourth Amendment protections, which means police can search him or his property without a warrant.

Delk has been in the New River Valley Regional Jail since being released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

In March of this year, a psychologist who evaluated him at the jail found he was competent to stand trial in spite of him claiming mental illness brought on by a U.S. Army combat injury.

Delk, who was on military disability at the time of his arrest, said he suffered from depression and alcohol abuse.

In 2010, Delk was a Florida police officer when he was accused of threatening suicide during a domestic dispute where he fired a round into the ceiling, according to a newspaper account.