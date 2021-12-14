Ready SWVA seeks funds to expand access to affordable childcare

In addition to Carter, the Dec. 8 event included a panel discussion featuring private sector representatives Whitney Czelusniak from AEP and Todd Norris from Ballad Health, voices from government including Del. Terry Kilgore and Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

Kilgore, in a pre-recorded message, told the crowd he believes the incoming Youngkin administration in Richmond will be supportive. “This is transformational. I think it gives us an opportunity to lead,” Kilgore said. “It’s going to play along Governor-elect Youngkin’s plans to make our community colleges more involved with public-private partnerships. Bringing business training, education and childcare all into the same room is going to create a win-win for everybody.”

Norris said Ballad Health is enthusiastic about Ready SWVA because it brings together players from multiple sectors to address a dire economic need. “The issue of access to childcare has hit home for every business in our region and every business in America,” Norris said, “so it creates a burning platform for us to work together to derive a sustainable solution.”