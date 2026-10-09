Centerpiece Top Story Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses SPorter Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 0 1 of 3 Appalachian Trail Conservancy Ridgerunner Melissa Finelli helps hikers along 73 miles of the AT. She loves promoting the outdoors. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger The High Country's wild ponies were grazing just a short hike from the Elk Garden trailhead. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger The Elk Garden Trailhead sits between Mount Rogers and Whitetop mountains. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform.kAm%96J H2=< @FE @7 E96 t=< v2C56? %C2:=9625 A2C<:?8 2C62 2?5 DE6A :?E@ 2 ?62C3J 7:6=5 @?E@ E96 pAA2=249:2? %C2:=] “%96J 766= E96 >28:4] x D66 :E 92AA6?[” D2:5 u:?6==:[ 2? pAA2=249:2? %C2:= r@?D6CG2?4J C:586CF??6C – 2 A@:?E A6CD@? H9@ 96=AD 2?5 65F42E6D 9:<6CD] “!6@A=6 2C6 ;FDE :? 2H6[” D96 @3D6CG65]k^AmkAmu:?6==: 96=AD 4@G6C fb >:=6D @7 E96 p%] “|@DE=J[ H92E x 5@ :D =:DE6?[” D2:5 E96 H@>2? H9@ C6E:C65 2E e_ 2?5 ?@H 2E e` D2JD D96’D :? E96 36DE D92A6 @7 96C =:76]k^Am kAms64256D 28@[ u:?6==: 8@E 96C 32496=@CVD 568C66 :? 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DE@CJ @7 E2<:?8 7C:6?5D 9:<:?8 H96? E96J G:D:E65] “tG6? H96? x’> ?@E H@C<:?8[ x’> H@C<:?8[ AC@>@E:?8 E96 @FE5@@CD[” u:?6==: D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Sixty to 65 people gathered at Hungry Mother State Park late last month to tag and release Monarch butterflies. Many of them had never touched… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. 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