Volunteers swell ranks of Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps

Volunteer work has paid off for Mollie Estes, a COVID administrative assistant at MRC.

Estes, 22, started volunteering with the organization in March just after she had graduated as a biology major from Western Kentucky University.

“After graduation, I decided I wanted to go into the medical field, and about that time, it was recommended to me that I join the Medical Reserve Corps.”

As a volunteer, she made phone calls as a way to help monitor COVID patients.

“At that time, they had more calls than they could handle,” said Estes.

Last month, Estes was offered a full-time job at the organization, taking phone calls and doing research when necessary to accurately answer their questions about COVID-19.

Eventually, she wants to become a physician.

“I really enjoy working with the Medical Reserve Corps because it’s fulfilling to know I can help people, which is why I want to go into the medical field. The people I work with are great, and the patients I am able to help on the phone are usually very thankful,” said Estes.

Volunteers are encouraged to serve their home community; however, many volunteers go beyond those expectations.