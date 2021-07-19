Wythe school superintendent resigns; accepts position at WCC

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Jefferies has been named the associate vice president of finance for Wytheville Community College. He sent a resignation letter to his staff last week, announcing his decision. His resignation is effective Oct. 31.

“I have absolutely enjoyed my time here since I first started in July of 2018. We have been through a whole lot together, and we will continue our work to ensure a smooth opening of the 2021-2022 school year,” the letter said.

“I have proudly accepted a leadership role at Wytheville Community College, and will officially begin my work there on November 1, 2021. I am excited for this new leadership opportunity, and even more excited that I still get to work in a community that I love and am proud to call home,” he wrote.

The Wythe County School Board has called a special, closed-session meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss employment, resignation, retirement, salary or transfer of specific personnel.

Jefferies has served as Wythe’s schools chief for three years now, after being hired by unanimous vote on July 1, 2018.