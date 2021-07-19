Wythe school superintendent resigns; accepts position at WCC

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Jefferies has been named the associate vice president of finance for Wytheville Community College. He sent a resignation letter to his staff last week, announcing his decision. His resignation is effective Oct. 31.
“I have absolutely enjoyed my time here since I first started in July of 2018. We have been through a whole lot together, and we will continue our work to ensure a smooth opening of the 2021-2022 school year,” the letter said.
“I have proudly accepted a leadership role at Wytheville Community College, and will officially begin my work there on November 1, 2021. I am excited for this new leadership opportunity, and even more excited that I still get to work in a community that I love and am proud to call home,” he wrote.
The Wythe County School Board has called a special, closed-session meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss employment, resignation, retirement, salary or transfer of specific personnel.
Jefferies has served as Wythe’s schools chief for three years now, after being hired by unanimous vote on July 1, 2018.
Before coming to Wythe County, Jefferies had spent three years as superintendent at Lexington, Virginia’s two-school system. Before that he worked in various positions in Rockbridge County, Virginia. He began his educational career as a math teacher in Newport News.
Jefferies earned a doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech in 2017. In 2006, he received a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from George Washington University. He has a second master’s degree, from Old Dominion University, in sports management and physical education. He earned his bachelor’s degree in math from Mount Union College in 1999.
Jefferies replaced Jeff Perry, who resigned in December 2017 to take a position as the head of Hamblen County, Tennessee, schools. Perry served two years at the helm in Wythe County.
Before Perry, Lee Brannon served as Wythe County superintendent for six years. Brannon took the reins from Albert Armentrout in 2009, who was hired for the top spot in 1998.