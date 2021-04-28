Funding clears path for new SMMS earlier than expected

The $7.9 million will be divided between work on Scott Memorial, classroom and restroom additions at Fort Chiswell Middle and HVAC for parts of Fort Chiswell High, including the gym, auditorium and cafeteria. Also, 20 percent of the funding will be used for learning loss projects like summer school.

Supervisor Jamie Smith said both boards need to build for future growth and make sure the new Scott Memorial Middle School is the correct size.

“Fort Chiswell Middle School was too small when it opened; we can’t afford to do that again,” he said. “It needs to be turn-key. If you try to cut costs, you end up paying double for it in the end.”

County Administrator Stephen Bear said he thinks the county can make the accelerated plan work with the ESSER funding guidelines.

Building a new Scott Memorial will be quicker than the recent George Wythe High School renovations, Poole said, because building a new school is a lot easier than renovating one.

Initial estimates put the price tag for a new middle school at approximately $16 million.

“By moving it up a year and being able to use $6 million in federal funds (for SMMS), you don’t have to use $6 million in local funds, and that should make everyone happy,” Poole said.

To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com