An assistant Smyth County commonwealth’s attorney nixed a plea agreement in a child abuse case on Wednesday.

Chase Levi Clark, 21, was scheduled to enter an open plea of guilty on two counts of child abuse or neglect Wednesday morning and was expected to be sentenced at a later date. An open plea is one in which a defendant pleads guilty without an agreement with prosecutors.

Wednesday morning, Clark’s defense attorney, Kimberly Haugh, told the court that Clark had decided late Tuesday night to take a plea agreement that had previously been offered by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brendan Roche, who typically handles cases involving juveniles in Smyth County.

Filling in to handle the open plea while Roche was out of town for a conference, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins told the court that he “could not stand by and let this type of crime go for that kind of time.”

Few details about the allegations against Clark are known at this time as he was charged via direct indictment, but Roche said last week that it was a case involving Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Under the agreement, Clark, of Marion, would have been sentenced to 18 months of jail time. Noting to Haugh during a brief court recess that the child would suffer for the rest of its life, Blevins said he could not accept the deal.

“If I was commonwealth’s attorney, I wouldn’t agree to that,” he said.

Blevins is currently seeking election to the county’s commonwealth’s attorney seat, which will be vacated by longtime top prosecutor Roy Evans when he retires at the end of the year.

Blevins is running against Marion-based attorney Paul Morrison, who has also expressed frustration with plea deals brokered and who in June noted on his candidate Facebook page that “In the past 15 years, Smyth County has had 10 criminal jury trials.”

When court reconvened on Wednesday, Blevins asked that the matter be scheduled for jury trial, saying, “The commonwealth revokes any previous offers in this matter.”

Clark is expected back in court on Sept. 20.