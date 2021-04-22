Marion man enters guilty plea to crime associated with cross burning

A Marion man pleaded guilty today to a charge he faced in connection with a June 2020 cross burning in the town.

In federal court in Abingdon, James Brown entered the plea to using force or the threat of force to interfere with federally protected housing rights based on the race or color of the victims.

According to evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee, the 41-year-old Brown burned a cross on the front yard of an African-American family in the early morning hours of June 14. One of the family members, Travon Brown (no relation) had organized a civil rights protest the day before in Marion. James Brown admitted to burning the cross to two witnesses and also was known to use racial epithets when referring to the African-American family.