One hospitalized in Chilhowie stabbing, SCSO conducts separate investigation into pharmacy break in

One man has been hospitalized and police are investigating following a stabbing that took place in Chilhowie Tuesday night.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said the incident occurred around 7:06 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lee Highway.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a stab wound. Moss did not disclose the location or extent of the injury, but said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two individuals have been taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants and are being interviewed regarding the incident, Moss said.

Few details are being released at this time.

While Chilhowie officers were investigating the stabbing, they received an alarm call around 8:40 p.m. at the Chilhowie Drug Company, where evidence of a break in was discovered. Moss said the Smyth County Sheriff's Office is handling that investigation.

Moss expressed gratitude to the sheriff's office and the Marion Police Department for their assistance in both investigations.

The Smyth County News & Messenger will have updates on these stories as more information comes available.