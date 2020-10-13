Tazewell County puts middle school sports on hold

Tazewell, Va. – Will there be sports in Tazewell County Schools this year?

At its Oct. 12 meeting the Tazewell County School Board was told the plans are in place but nothing can happen until the state is out of phase three. Governor Ralph Northam moved the state into phase three of his reopening plan July 1 and to this point has announced no date to move out of it.

Both high school and middle school sports along with whether or not online learners could play sports were on the agenda for the meeting. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy presented the board a copy of the Virginia High School League’s plan that calls for sports to resume in December with basketball practice starting Dec. 7 and the first games Dec. 21.

Stacy said that will not happen unless the state advances out of phase three. He told the board the VHSL is letting local school systems decide the eligibility of online learners to play sports and recommended a pilot program for this year that would allow them to play.