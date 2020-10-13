Tazewell County puts middle school sports on hold

Tazewell, Va. – Will there be sports in Tazewell County Schools this year?
At its Oct. 12 meeting the Tazewell County School Board was told the plans are in place but nothing can happen until the state is out of phase three. Governor Ralph Northam moved the state into phase three of his reopening plan July 1 and to this point has announced no date to move out of it.
Both high school and middle school sports along with whether or not online learners could play sports were on the agenda for the meeting. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy presented the board a copy of the Virginia High School League’s plan that calls for sports to resume in December with basketball practice starting Dec. 7 and the first games Dec. 21.
Stacy said that will not happen unless the state advances out of phase three. He told the board the VHSL is letting local school systems decide the eligibility of online learners to play sports and recommended a pilot program for this year that would allow them to play.
The board approved that plan and expressed its hope things would return to normal next year. The VHSL also leaves the operation of middle school sports to the localities and while Middle School Supervisor Glayde Brown and the county’s athletic directors have developed a plan for a middle school season it faces the same barrier as the high schools.
Under that plan basketball and cheerleading would have been the only fall or winter sports with basketball practice starting Nov. 5 and a 12 contest season starting Nov. 10 and ending Dec. 18.
Football and volleyball would move to the spring with five football games and 10 volleyball matches. Practice for both will start Feb. 15 and the first football game would be March 1 and the first volleyball match March 3.
Each school will be allowed four track meets with practice starting April 12 and the first meet April 28. Attendance at middle school sports would be limited to up to four tickets per immediate household.
No tickets would be sold at the gate and visiting teams would sell their tickets and pay the host school based on the number sold. Parents would be responsible for transportation to all athletic events and players could only ride with another player’s parents with permission.
Coaches would use a county van for overflow and equipment purposes. The plan calls for players to come dressed to play and no locker rooms would be available. Temperature screenings of spectators, coaches and players would be conducted at the door.
All patrons would have to wear a mask at all times once they enter the building. Each school would be allowed to livestream the games on their Facebook page.
The proposal does not allow concessions or team water coolers each player and coach would bring their own labeled water bottle. Cheerleaders would only be allowed at home games and for basketball and football only.
All coaches must wear masks at all times during the games and each player would have to sit in the same marked chair for the duration of a contest. There would be no postponements and any game not played due to weather or other reasons would be canceled.
Each school would designate seating areas for spectators. The board took no action on the proposal since no contests can be held until the Commonwealth moves to stage two.
Stacy did tell the board that if things stay as they are county teams will be allowed to return to practice Nov. 1.
