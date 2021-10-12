Crews on scene at Log House Restaurant fire

Millie Rothrock | Wytheville Enterprise
A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike is on fire this evening.
The fire was reported at the Log House Restaurant a little after 6 p.m. and at this time appears to be mostly on the top floor of the building . Part of the roof collapsed around 6:25.
The Wytheville Fire Department, Wytheville Police Department, Wythe Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are on scene.
We'll have more on this story as new information comes available.
