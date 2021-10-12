 Skip to main content
Crews on scene at Log House Restaurant fire
Crews on scene at Log House Restaurant fire

Log House Restaurant
Millie Rothrock/ Wytheville Enterprise

A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike is on fire this evening.

The fire was reported at the Log House Restaurant a little after 6 p.m. and at this time  appears to be mostly on the top floor of the building . Part of the roof collapsed around 6:25.

The Wytheville Fire Department, Wytheville Police Department, Wythe Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are on scene.

We'll have more on this story as new information comes available. 

Log House fire 3
Log House fire
