Smyth group begins building bridges with Pride event

Harmon added that ACC is striving to provide an opportunity for people to interact in a healthy way.

For those who can’t come Friday night, chalk messages and art can be added to Hurricane Alley throughout June.

“We’re encouraging people to come and offer messages of affirmation” and even ask questions for understanding they might be afraid to ask in another setting, Moorer said.

The Rev. Daniel Hess, Ebenezer Lutheran Church’s pastor, is also an ACC leader. He reflected, “This event is about forming a community where all people are welcomed and affirmed for who they are. People are not meant to live alone -- we were created to be in community. All people are loved by God and should hear it as a reminder so we know we are never forgotten or lost. We are part of a universal human family where all should be valued and cherished. This gathering is a chance to celebrate the love and support our community has to offer."

As a relative newcomer to this area, Hess said he doesn’t know the LGBTQIA+ circumstances here well, but, “I would say that every community has room to grow in being welcoming, supporting, and affirming to all members of the community.”