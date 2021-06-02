Smyth group begins building bridges with Pride event

Division feels like the norm right now, but a group of Smyth County residents believe that sense of separation doesn’t have to continue and they’re taking steps to build bridges.
Last winter, several local residents watched the then newly released documentary The Reunited States: There is Another Way. The film tells the “stories of everyday heroes on the difficult journey of bridging our political and racial divides.”
Beyond the documentary, The Reunited States’ website - https://reunitedstates.tv/ - offers tools to help individuals take the necessary steps to bridge the divide and have difficult conversations.
After watching the 80-minute documentary on their own, the handful of people came together, inspired.
Ginney Moorer was one of those individuals. The group, she said, wanted to undertake such bridge building here and began to explore how such work “might look locally.”
They were guided by The Reunited States’ Heal America Pledge: “I commit to the mission of healing America. I will resist demonizing those I disagree with and instead listen to understand their concerns. I embrace my responsibility to reduce hostility, because I believe our shared future depends on it.”
The group kept meeting. In early April, Moorer said, they expanded their numbers, striving to be inclusive and inviting people from varying lifestyles and viewpoints to take part. They continued exploring how they could bring people together and listen to understand.
Appalachian Community Connectors (ACC) was born. The organization describes itself as “A group of people of all kinds willing to reach across every aisle; coming together for community centered projects and conversations, focusing on learning, understanding, and loving our neighbor.”
ACC puts three questions forward for people’s consideration:
Do you feel like you can’t talk to your neighbor or don’t know what to say?
Do you feel misunderstood?
Do you want to make your community a better place by loving your neighbor?
A yes answer to any of those questions, according to ACC, may indicate a person would like to join their work.
Jessica Harmon, another ACC leader, said they want to create opportunities where people can be exposed to other perspectives, safely ask questions and learn about others.
Tammy Bise said she hopes the work will plant seeds of love and unity and help show others that ways to dismantle social divides and address inequities exist.
With June serving as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, ACC found its first opportunity.
This Friday, the new organization will host its first event, Chalk It Up for Pride, in Marion’s Hurricane Alley next to the Lincoln Theatre.
ACC leader Kristin W. Untiedt-Barnett explained that the event will build off an event that Marion Senior High’s Gay Straight Alliance club hosted last year when it invited area residents to show their pride in the community with color and positivity during Pride Month. Everyone interested was invited to stop by Hurricane Alley to add to chalk art that included messages of encouragement and hope.
ACC wants members of the LGBTQIA+ community to know “we care about them and support them,” Untiedt-Barnett said.
A table will be set up featuring community resources for the LGBTQIA+ community.
This year’s event will again give everyone the opportunity to draw and write messages of support and love, but it will also feature an opportunity for people to share through spoken word, poetry, music, storytelling, and other avenues of expression. A PA system will be set up so that everyone can be heard. There’s a link on the group’s Facebook page for speakers to sign up.
“We’re giving voice and visibility to marginalized groups,” Untiedt-Barnett explained.
Harmon added that ACC is striving to provide an opportunity for people to interact in a healthy way.
For those who can’t come Friday night, chalk messages and art can be added to Hurricane Alley throughout June.
“We’re encouraging people to come and offer messages of affirmation” and even ask questions for understanding they might be afraid to ask in another setting, Moorer said.
The Rev. Daniel Hess, Ebenezer Lutheran Church’s pastor, is also an ACC leader. He reflected, “This event is about forming a community where all people are welcomed and affirmed for who they are. People are not meant to live alone -- we were created to be in community. All people are loved by God and should hear it as a reminder so we know we are never forgotten or lost. We are part of a universal human family where all should be valued and cherished. This gathering is a chance to celebrate the love and support our community has to offer."
As a relative newcomer to this area, Hess said he doesn’t know the LGBTQIA+ circumstances here well, but, “I would say that every community has room to grow in being welcoming, supporting, and affirming to all members of the community.”
Untiedt-Barnett, who has served as the MSHS SGA adviser for several years, said that helping promote understanding and unity is important to her. “I really want the next generations to get engaged in these conversations,” she said.
Harmon shares that passion, also wanting to instill inclusive values in her son and future generations.
For Bise, she knows that in smaller communities viewpoints about many issues can be ingrained, but she wants to be “an advocate for underserved” and “deconstruct division as the norm.”
As this area and country are coming out of the pandemic, Moorer said she watches the news and “the world is nuts,” but she finds “hope in people caring about each other.” She wants to spread that hope and ultimately help the community become an even better place.
Coming next for ACC will be a Juneteenth program on June 19 and education events to help individuals learn more about having difficult conversations.