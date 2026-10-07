Centerpiece Top Story Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership SPorter Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 1 of 4 1st Sgt. Tyler Stuart and his new K9 partner formed a special bond the moment they met. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey looks on as 1st Sgt. Tyler Stuart and Hitachi work off a bit of the 19-month-old dog's energy. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Hitachi was born in France and answers commands given in French. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Hitachi is trained to detect narcotics. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The newest member of the Bland County Sheriff's Office is only 19 months old and best understands his commands in French. 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