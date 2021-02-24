Virginia Highlands Airport runway expansion continues

It also includes acquiring 55 acres and realigning state Route 611 in Washington County near Interstate 81’s Exit 13, Hines said.

Much of the money has come from the Federal Aviation Administration in intervals, Hines said.

“The FAA doesn’t dole out all the money at once,” Hines said. “You have to do a little bit at a time.”

The FAA has provided 90% of funding, while 8% comes from the state and 2% from Washington County, Hines said.

Hines has been working on the runway extension for decades — even before he was named the airport manager in 2008. Previously, he was a member of the Virginia Highlands Airport Authority, which owns the airport.

These days, he says he stays on the job — well past retirement age — so that he can someday see the runway project completed.

“The airport runway extension has been, like, 20 years in the making,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball. “They’ve been working on it a long time.”

Bigger jets

Extending the runway should allow the airport to accommodate corporate jets with up to 15 passengers, Hines said.