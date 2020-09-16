 Skip to main content
Glade Spring murder case set for preliminary hearing
Glade Spring murder case set for preliminary hearing

  Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — A Saltville woman facing a first-degree murder charge is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

Karen Lou Holmes, 48, is also charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Alberta Susan Warren, 79, whose body was found in January in Washington County.

The case is still pending in Washington County General District Court. Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

“The defendant wants to exercise her right to a preliminary hearing,” Cumbow said.

Holmes remains in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

