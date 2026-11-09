Centerpiece Top Story Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School SPorter Nov 9, 2026 17 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Student Riley Friend was ready to try his guitar out Thursday. SPorter A Wythe County resident, Will Mitchell is eager to learn. He loves all types of music. SPorter Shyanne Snyder already knows the power of music to calm and wants to delve deeper into learning to play the guitar. SPorter Principal Jane Hall learned firsthand about the saving power of music. She wants to share that knowledge with students. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter As he pulled the guitar from its protective wrapping, Will Mitchell paused to look at the instrument. “This is beautiful,” he whispered reverently before picking it up.kAm|:E496== :D 2 D6?:@C 2E 6?r:C4=6’D (JE96G:==6 |:??:4< $49@@=] w6 H2D @?6 @7 `a DEF56?ED E@ C646:G6 2 7C66 8F:E2C @? %9FCD52J E92?<D E@ E96 492C:EJ uC66 vF:E2CD 7@C z:5D WuvczX]k^AmkAm|:E496==[ H9@ =:G6D :? 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Blockbuster possibilities Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one A Democratic wave and more takeaways from the US midterm elections kAmw6 =62C?65 2 =6DD@? E92E !C:?4:A2= y2?6 w2== H2?ED E@ E6249 2== E96 DEF56?ED H9@ C646:G6 8F:E2CD] |FD:4 :>A24ED >@@5 2?5 42? 96=A 492??6= 6>@E:@?D] (96? 96 86ED >25[ |:E496== D2:5 96’== =:DE6? E@ 46CE2:? 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