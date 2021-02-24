Farmers market vendors dip into jewelry making along with produce

“When I work with clay, it gives me an outlet to leave the day behind and create. Sometimes I have an idea in mind, and other times I just see where the clay takes me.

“I love a challenge, and working with clay can be challenging. I try many times before I get the right amount of pressure to accomplish the look I’m going for. Once I get it right, I do a little internal happy dance. I find the clay to be very relaxing.”

Her newest clay-inspired creation is embellishing 4-by-6-inch picture frames with air-dry clay — a material that doesn’t need to be baked in an oven to harden.

“I start with an unfinished wood frame,” she explained. “I press out the design using the air-dry clay and fit the piece to the frame. Then I glue the moldings to the frame. Once dry, I paint the whole frame twice and apply a sealer.”

The artist sometimes applies a gel to give the frames an antique appearance.

There’s no guessing what you may find at their tables the next time you visit.

Finding her artistic style has always been a stress reliever for the receiving clerk at a local home improvement store.