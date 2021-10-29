Wythe election Q&A: Black Lick Supervisor Brian Vaught

In addition to serving on the Board of Supervisors for the past four years, I have also been elected as Chairman for the past two years. I also served on Rural Retreat Town Council for a little under two years, so I have a good understanding of the roles and responsibilities of local government. One thing that most people do not see are the other committees and boards that we serve on. In the past four years I have served on the Budget Committee, Building and Ground Committee, New River Valley Regional Jail Board, District III Cooperative Board, Wythe County DSS Board, Mt. Rogers Planning District Board and others. On these boards, we represent our taxpayers and you learn a lot about the services that are available to our citizens, which in turn enable us to get people help and services they may need when they reach out to you.

I think my greatest qualification is I try to be as visible in the community as possible. I try to attend as many events as possible so I can interact with the public and hear their thoughts and concerns. I think the ultimate role as a Supervisor is to represent the majority of people in your district while still doing what is best for the county as a whole.

What issues are important to folks in your district?