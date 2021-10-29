Wythe election Q&A: Black Lick Supervisor Brian Vaught

Name: Brian W. “Cheese” Vaught
Age: 45
Education: Graduate of Rural Retreat High School, B.S. in Criminal Justice, Bluefield College
Last job held: Deputy Sheriff Sgt., Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office
Why are you running for office?
I joined this Board 4 years ago with a mission to improve our services to citizens, such as Public Safety and Education, improving Economic Development, maintaining a low tax rate, and making Wythe County a better place to live, work and raise a family. During my first two years the majority of the board was not focused on these issues and my priorities were obviously not theirs. The last two years we have seen the largest Economic Development boom in decades, including the largest employer in Southwest Virginia locating in Progress Park. I am proud to be a part of this accomplishment and would like to continue for another four years and hopefully continue to improve Wythe County. I look back and ask if Wythe County is a better place than it was four years ago and I honestly think it is, and I’m proud to have played a small part in making it that way.
Discuss your qualifications to serve on the board of supervisors. How do you view the role of a supervisor?
In addition to serving on the Board of Supervisors for the past four years, I have also been elected as Chairman for the past two years. I also served on Rural Retreat Town Council for a little under two years, so I have a good understanding of the roles and responsibilities of local government. One thing that most people do not see are the other committees and boards that we serve on. In the past four years I have served on the Budget Committee, Building and Ground Committee, New River Valley Regional Jail Board, District III Cooperative Board, Wythe County DSS Board, Mt. Rogers Planning District Board and others. On these boards, we represent our taxpayers and you learn a lot about the services that are available to our citizens, which in turn enable us to get people help and services they may need when they reach out to you.
I think my greatest qualification is I try to be as visible in the community as possible. I try to attend as many events as possible so I can interact with the public and hear their thoughts and concerns. I think the ultimate role as a Supervisor is to represent the majority of people in your district while still doing what is best for the county as a whole.
What issues are important to folks in your district?
Tax rates are always important to people. We are very fortunate to have some of the lowest tax rates in the region. Every year when we discuss our budget, we compare our tax rates to surrounding counties, and through good fiscal management we are able to remain the lowest. Land Use is also very important to folks in the Blacklick District because of the amount of farm land on this end of the county. Four years ago, when I ran, I talked about how farmers are struggling with paying retail prices on supplies and fuel while dairy and stock prices are so low at the market level. Sadly, this trend has continued so we must ensure we protect the farmers on the local level any way we can.
Besides tax rates the issue, what I hear about most is road conditions. We have developed a great relationship with VDOT in the past few years and they do the best with the money they receive every year but unfortunately, we still have many dirt roads in this county that need constant maintenance. Since I have been on the Board I have been able to double the number of roads in the Blacklick District on the VDOT 6 year plan to be hard topped, so we are making progress in getting those addressed as quickly as funding will allow.
What issues are important to the county as a whole?
It really depends on where you are in the county. We have different areas where the citizens really want county water and sewer and this is a lengthy process, because we are having to adjust the rates where it will be self-sufficient. I think tax rates are important to the whole county and again we have worked hard to maintain our current rates even during the COVID Pandemic. We also hear from citizens who want quality, modern school buildings for their children. We are currently working with the School Board Office and Dr. Poole on a plan to start the Scott Memorial Middle School project a couple of years earlier than originally planned due to some additional funding from the state. Moving this plan up will save the county several millions of dollars.
COVID also highlighted the lack of dependable highspeed internet service in many areas of the county. We conducted a broadband study and the response from the citizens was excellent. We are moving forward with a highspeed broadband project that will reach the majority of Wythe County properties with dependable, affordable internet, which is just as crucial as having a telephone 50 years ago.
How do you see the future of the Apex Center? Will you vote to spend additional money on the center? Why or why not?
Four years ago, I was an opponent of the APEX project and I consistently voted against spending more taxpayer funds on it because I did not feel it would ever be profitable because of the amount spent by previous board members. We have a APEX Board in place now that has worked very hard to try to get this project to be profitable, unfortunately just as they were getting started COVID struck and all events were shut down.
While I am hopeful for their success, I won’t be voting, as I have in the past, to spend any more money on capital improvements to the center. There are certain items related to the APEX Center that we have to fund as long as we own it in order to protect the investment such as heat, electricity, etc.
What issues are on the horizon that Wythe County needs to get in front of?
Quality, affordable housing for our local workforce is a huge issue right now, not only in Wythe County but SWVA as a whole. We saw an influx of people move from bigger cities during the COVID pandemic and that has significantly reduced the number of properties available. We have also seen an influx of new jobs with even more coming in the future, so we have people wanting to move back here that may have left for work. We are working with Mt. Rogers Planning District on a housing survey and will be moving forward with some ideas about how to address this problem. We also are working on workforce development for our new industries that are coming in. We have excellent partners in Wytheville Community College and theWCPS Wythe County Technology Center who are willing to cater curriculum which will allow us to supply these new industries with employees who are ready to work from the start.
What is Wythe County doing right?
Without a doubt we are doing Economic Development right. In the past two years we have brought more quality, high paying jobs to Wythe County than has been seen in a decade. The Joint Industrial Development Authority and Virginia Industrial Advancement Alliance has done an excellent job of marketing Wythe County and our workforce. The announcements of the Klockner and Musser Lumber expansions along with STS Group, Traeger Grills, and Blue Star projects building new facilities represents an investment of over $807 million and creates over 2,600 new jobs in just the past two years.
Wythe County has also done a great job in being fiscally responsible and maintaining one of the lowest tax rates in the area. While no one, including myself, enjoys writing that check every year, after looking at surrounding county rates we are blessed to be in Wythe County.
Wythe County has also made some changes to some key personnel which has proven to be beneficial to moving the county forward. In addition to hiring Assistant County Administrator, Matt Hankins, who brought many years of experience in various areas of government, we have hired a new Emergency Management Coordinator, Engineer, Finance Director, IT Coordinator and Building Inspector. All of these individuals hit the ground running have tackled projects that improve the way Wythe County does business and the services that we provide out citizens.
In what areas can Wythe County improve?
We are still working to improve our Emergency Services as far as Fire and Rescue and the 911 Center. These services are vital to many citizens and travelers in Wythe County and while we have made some progress, we are still working on staffing, equipment, etc. We have many dedicated volunteers at every Fire Department in Wythe County, and I would like to see us be able to recognize and reward their dedication to the citizens more than what we now.
Are you willing to raise taxes to fund educational needs and facilities? Do you think the school board should consider consolidating some schools?
We have not been asked for an increase in funding by the School Board in a couple of years and their enrollment has declined so I am not sure that is a current need right now. As far as facilities, we have a plan to address Scott Memorial Middle School, as it is next on the list as I stated earlier, and this can be accomplished without the need to raise taxes at this time.
As far as consolidation, I am not in favor as we have invested millions of dollars in renovating and building new schools in the past 20 years, so it would be impractical to close one of these buildings. Also, many students spent a significant time now on a school bus and consolidation would lengthen that time for many students. In Wythe County our schools are the focal points of many communities, citizens take pride in them and they serve as places to gather so I could not support losing that.
What does the county need to prepare for the arrival of Blue Star-AGI?
We have several projects beginning to address the infrastructure needs of Blue Star-AGI such as expansion of water and waste water, expanding the rail line that serves Lot 24 as well as working with utility providers such as gas and electric. In addition to that as I mentioned before we are working to increase housing and we will also need to look at child care. The school system and Wytheville Community College are in position to provide training and accept (hopefully) an increase in students.
What industries would you like to see recruited to this area?
Anything that pays an above average wage and has quality benefits is welcome in Wythe County. That is one of the biggest things we look at when a company starts looking at Wythe County. We have some very skilled workers with a great work ethic available but they need to be compensated fairly for their skills.
What businesses would you like to see developed?
Hands down the number one answer I hear from people is a Chick-fil-A, who we have reached out to numerous times to tell them about property that has become vacant. We welcome any type of retail business in Wythe County but most retail outlets look at the Town of Wytheville which has its own governing body.
What changes to the county – taxes, land use, education, etc. – would be required to better recruit?
I think quality educational facilities are huge in recruitment. In my four years on the Board, I have never heard any business or industry complain about our tax rates, but I know many who have wanted to tour Wytheville Community College and our public schools. The recent renovation at George Wythe High School will be a huge boast to our ability to recruit business. As I stated before additional housing, is a change that will assist us in being able to better recruit businesses and workers.