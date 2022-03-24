Barbecue restaurant to open in Speedwell

People of Speedwell rejoice: there’s a restaurant moving into the old Glenny’s Kitchen location. But this time, the specialty is barbecue, not burgers.

Shauna Scott, owner of Piggalicious, purchased the building last week and hopes to open in late April or May. For the past three years, Scott has owned and operated the Piggalicious food trailer while also operating a concession stand at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center. With the future of the APEX Center in question, she decided she needed to find another place to sell her barbecue, chicken and sides.

She plans to continue to sell food at the APEX Center.

“Right now, I’m not planning on leaving. I’m going to try to do it all, if events come, but there are no events on the calendar right now. I just don’t know of anything,” she said, adding that she has no complaints about working at the center.

“It’s been good to us,” she said. “We are sad about all of this. The uncertainty is what made me look for another venue … I think it’s a big miss for our county.”

“I debated whether to buy brick and mortar or buy a food truck, but then I found Glenny’s and the community needs it back,” she said. Glenny’s Kitchen, located at 6759 Grayson Turnpike, closed in early 2012 after two decades in business.

Scott said she found out that the former restaurant building was for sale about a month ago and decided to go for it. There is some repair work that needs to be addressed before the restaurant can open. The 1,200-square-foot building will have 10 tables and five seats at the counter.

The Piggalicious menu will include barbecue, ribs, cheese fries, crack chicken, pork tenderloin, fries, fried onions, milkshakes and more. There will also be dinner plates with a meat or sandwich and side items. And if she can get permission, there will be an “Ode to Glenny” burger on the menu.

Scott is surprised how many people have reacted to her news about the restaurant.

“There has been such a response. We expected maybe 100 to 400 people to see it on Facebook,” she said. “I just looked a bit ago and over 28,000 people have looked at it, and we had well over 200 shares.”

For now, the restaurant will serve only lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be dine-in and carry-out service.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Scott said. “I just signed the papers Thursday; I don’t have it all laid out completely yet.”

