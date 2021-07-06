Smyth judge tells shooting defendant to do better with his life

In pronouncing sentence to a New Jersey man who pleaded guilty to shooting into a Marion hotel room in May 2020, a Smyth County judge told the man to do better with his life.
Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons told 36-year-old Andrew Thomas Wyble that it breaks her heart when she sees young people in her courtroom going in and out of jail. She said Wyble seemed to be a strong and intelligent person who was capable of making better decisions and deserved to make better choices for himself.
“You don’t need to spend the rest of your life in and out of jail,” she said to him.
The last of three suspects arrested in connection to the shooting, Wyble was taken into custody at a hotel in New Jersey about a week after shots were fired into the Royal Inn hotel room. No one was injured in the shooting.
The case was originally slated for a three-day trial, however Wyble opted instead to take a plea agreement in which the commonwealth dropped four of his five charges and amended a remaining charge of maliciously shooting into a dwelling to a lesser charge of unlawfully shooting into a dwelling. As per the agreement, Wyble was given an active sentence of one year and seven months in jail with time served. He has been in custody since June 2020.
Deputy Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Blankenship proffered that the prosecution had circumstantial evidence that Wyble traveled to Marion from New Jersey to collect a minor drug debt.
During a March preliminary hearing, one of Wyble’s co-defendants, 26-year-old Charles Michael Funk, testified that Wyble and another co-defendant, 20-year- Steven Nathaniel Anderson came to his house asking about a man who Funk said owed Wyble about $700 for pills.
During the investigation, Funk told Marion detectives that the trio parked the vehicle they were traveling in at Flowers Bakery Store, just down the road from the Royal Inn, and he and Wyble walked to the hotel looking for the man. Outside the room, he told police, another man told them the man they were looking for was not there, so the pair began walking back to their vehicle.
Funk testified in March that as he was headed back to the vehicle, he heard shots behind him. He said he only heard the gunfire and didn’t see the incident, but later saw Wyble and Anderson putting a black pistol under a seat in the vehicle.
Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas testified at that same hearing that he found two 9mm shell casings and one live round on the ground outside behind the hotel room. He said the bullets had gone through a back window of the room, one of them lodging into the wall and another passing through the room’s front wall and lodging into the back seat of a Dodge Caravan parked in front of the room. A person who was inside the room was unharmed, Thomas said, and the man the trio had been looking for had been hiding in an outside linen closet between that hotel room and another.
Although police found a hand gun inside the New Jersey hotel room where Wyble was arrested, Thomas said that firearm did not match the shell casings found at the scene. That gun, he said, was never located.
At the plea hearing, last Tuesday, Blankenship acknowledged that neither Funk nor Anderson saw Wyble shoot into the hotel room. He also said that Anderson was “scared to death” to testify and that the commonwealth had only had “sporadic” contact with the man Wyble was looking for that day. Additionally, Blankenship said that while Funk had testimony of value to the commonwealth’s case, he also had information that the defense could gain traction with.
Although sentencing guidelines called for an active sentence of one year and nine months, Blankenship said the slight deviation from the guidelines was based both on the evidence and on the fact that Wyble waived his extradition from New Jersey without knowing what the outcome of the case against him would be, which Blankenship said showed a certain level of responsibility.
Wyble’s defense attorney, Robert Galumbeck, noted that his client had asked to be extradited as soon as possible. He also made note of a message to Wyble from one of his co-defendants that said something like “We’re in big trouble. We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of this.”
After Wyble’s sentence was handed down, Galumbeck also spoke of Wyble’s potential and intelligence, saying that he was better at legal research than some attorneys.
Simmons said Wyble deserved better than the choices he had made and suggested that his capabilities could be put to better use.
“It seems like you’ve got the ability to make a huge turnaround,” she told him.
In addition to his jail sentence, Wyble’s agreement also requires him to be on good behavior for two years “for so long as he remains without the Commonwealth.” If he should return to Virginia following his release from jail, he will be subject to two years of active probation. Wyble is also barred from the Royal Inn or from having any contact with Anderson or the man he was searching for at the hotel. Restitution in the amount of $1,100 was also paid to the Royal Inn after Wyble’s sentencing.
Funk and Anderson are scheduled for their own plea hearings on July 26.