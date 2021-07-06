Smyth judge tells shooting defendant to do better with his life

Although police found a hand gun inside the New Jersey hotel room where Wyble was arrested, Thomas said that firearm did not match the shell casings found at the scene. That gun, he said, was never located.

At the plea hearing, last Tuesday, Blankenship acknowledged that neither Funk nor Anderson saw Wyble shoot into the hotel room. He also said that Anderson was “scared to death” to testify and that the commonwealth had only had “sporadic” contact with the man Wyble was looking for that day. Additionally, Blankenship said that while Funk had testimony of value to the commonwealth’s case, he also had information that the defense could gain traction with.

Although sentencing guidelines called for an active sentence of one year and nine months, Blankenship said the slight deviation from the guidelines was based both on the evidence and on the fact that Wyble waived his extradition from New Jersey without knowing what the outcome of the case against him would be, which Blankenship said showed a certain level of responsibility.

Wyble’s defense attorney, Robert Galumbeck, noted that his client had asked to be extradited as soon as possible. He also made note of a message to Wyble from one of his co-defendants that said something like “We’re in big trouble. We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of this.”