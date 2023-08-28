An attorney couldn’t imagine life, most especially in this region, without the presence of the Family Resource Center over the last 40 years.

Maria Timoney, an attorney who worked with the Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and the center for many years in addressing domestic violence and sexual assault, said, “The Family Resource Center (FRC) is a trailblazer.”

Timoney dubbed the FRC as a pioneer because it was addressing these problems before many people in the agency’s service area of Wythe, Smyth, Bland, Carroll, and Grayson counties, and the city of Galax were aware they existed.

Timoney was one of the people the FRC honored Saturday night as it celebrated its 40th anniversary and reflected on its work that many described as lifesaving.

The FRC’s Regina Pack Eller said Timoney possesses a “servant’s heart” as she described her working with many of the non-profit’s clients as they sought protective orders and helping keep the agency on track after fire destroyed one of its homes.

At the time, Timoney served as the FRC’s board chair and she, Eller said, “led us through the process” of rebuilding in multiple ways.

The lifesaving moniker is true.

Karli Meagher, FRC’s executive director, shared these statistics Saturday.

Over the last four decades, Meagher said, the FRC estimates:

It has received more than 46,400 hotline calls;

Sheltered 3,500 families;

Provided 80,000 nights of shelter;

Advocated for 23,800 adults and 8,700 children;

Provided 158,000 instances of counseling and support;

Offered 60,000 instances of crisis intervention;

Led 19,500 safety planning sessions;

Provided 12,000 therapy sessions; and

Provided 10,000 instances of court support.

Among others honored by the FRC was Andy Kegley, the executive director of the regional non-profit Open Door Community, formerly H.O.P.E.

Kegley called 40 years a big deal and that he was glad to see the agency celebrating by telling the stories of people who’ve supported it and people who were served. “It’s a good way to pass the torch,” he said and told the agency’s staff and leaders that the need continues to exist. “Keep on keeping on,” he urged.

The FRC recognized several members of its staff, including Pack Eller, who has served with the agency for 37 years.

Noting that Pack Eller’s work touches every facet of their work, the FRC’s Sissy Gravely said Pack Eller is establishing “a legacy of grace and service.”

Pack Eller reflected that her life has been shaped by her career and said that co-workers and clients “have honored me with sharing their stories.”

The gathering also heard from Ashley Manuel, who has left the FRC to head up Virginia’s LAP (Lethality Assessment Protocol) through the Attorney General’s office. She implemented the FRC’s LAP program, which connects law enforcement with victim services.

Earlier this year, Manuel received an Unsung Hero Award from Attorney General Jason Miyares for her work.

Noting that her mother was a domestic violence victim, Manuel honored the law enforcement officers who work with the FRC for “saving lives and preventing serious injuries.”

Among those officers the FRC honored were Tony McCormick and Dusty King of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Harry Street of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

McCormick reflected that he’s grateful to the FRC for their training and guidance in handling domestic violence calls.

At the celebration’s conclusion, Meagher said she hopes the FRC will be able to continue another 40 years or until the day when no more abuse occurs.

Based in Wytheville, the FRC also has offices in Marion and Galax. Its services are free and confidential for people affected by sexual violence, domestic violence, abuse, or neglect.

Learn more at https://www.frcinc.org/.

Victims of domestic and sexual violence may call 1-800-613-6145 24 hours a day to get information, safety planning and crisis intervention assistance.