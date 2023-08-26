It was a beautiful weekend and a great Saturday night for Fan Appreciation Night at Wythe Raceway. Fans were able to make their way down to the front straightaway, where all the drivers and cars were lined up. Drivers gave away prizes, and Aschenbach Chevrolet gave a more prizes. Fans are encourgaged to sign up to win the Chevrolet Silverado motorized toy for kids that Aschenbach Chevrolet will be giving it away Sunday, Sept. 3, Labor Day Weekend at the 21st Annual Pro Late model Nationals.
Aschenbach Super Street:A Feature 1 25 Laps — 00:23:28.979
40-Keith Griffitts [5]; 2. 94-Randy Taylor [2]; 3. 8-Jerry Dillow [3]; 4. 11-Dale Hancock Jr. [6]; 5. 27-Roy Martin [9]; 6. A73-Richard Adkins [13]; 7. 34M-Cody Moore [14]; 8. U1-Uriah Farris [10]; 9. 60-Jacob Thomas [12]; 10. 34-Jerry Stanley [7]; 11. 17-Chuck Kinzer [11]; 12. 50-Terry Sharp [4]; 13. 03H-Travis Hawkins [8]; 14. (DQ) 88-Michael Deskins [1].
Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini:A Feature 1 15 Laps — 00:09:17.056
95-Kevin Atwell [2]; 2. 23-Derek Farris [1]; 3. 69-Billy Cline [4]; 4. 3-Aaron Bowes [3]; 5. 45-Justin Farris [6]; 6. 8-Andrew Hudgins [10]; 7. 3D-Josh Dunford [8]; 8. 11-Timmy Hill [7]; 9. 4-Matt White [9]; 10. 53-Nathan Golding [5].
Wythe Eye Modifieds:A Feature 1 25 Laps — 00:14:38.798
7D-JR Davis [1]; 2. 50B-Justin Blevins [3]; 3. 28W-Patrick Wheeler [2]; 4. 50-Ronnie Covey [4]; 5. 9-Cole Hedrick [6]; 6. 8P-Jason Powers [5]; 7. 89-Dustin Dowell [9]; 8. 81-TJ Hicks [10]; 9. 12R-Travis Covey [8]; 10. 1B-Austin Blevins [7]; 11. (DNS) 10-Robbie Childress; 12. (DNS) 4-Eric Gann.
602 Crate Late Models:A Feature 1 25 Laps — 00:18:21.376
22-Nathan Walker [1]; 2. 300-Bill Tesh [3]; 3. 11G-Travis Greer [2]; 4. 6-Ben
Gable [8]; 5. 15-Chuck Melton [4]; 6. 49-Jack Scott [6]; 7. 76-Aaron
Sewell [7]; 8. 19-Tommy Zachary [5]
UCAR:A Feature 1 20 Laps — 01:02:12.578
11A-Travis Quesenberry [2]; 2. 2D-Daniel Tate [10]; 3. 80B-Braxton Surber [4]; 4. 6-Daniel Hanshew [5]; 5. 89-Matthew Taylor [15]; 6. 9C-Hadran Taylor [13]; 7. 3-Dallas Richmond [11]; 8. 11-Emily Johnson [3]; 9. 2-Tanner Tate [7]; 10. 17-Will Hostetler [6]; 11. 8T-Gavin Arnold [9]; 12. 34-Ricky Ward [8]; 13. (DNS) 00-Alex Eastridge; 14. (DNS) 45-Noah Taylor; 15. (DNS) 88-Phillip Hostetler.
KCAR:A Feature 1 10 Laps — 00:05:14.747
3-Jaycob Johnson [2]; 2. 62-Holden Crigger [1]; 3. 43-Ayden Richards [3]; 4. 07-Atticus King [4].
On Aug. 26, tonight, August Wythe Eye Associates will present 602 Late Model Racing, Wythe Eye Modifieds, Aschenbach Super Street, Randy’s Tire Shop Pro Mini, UCAR & KCAR.
Adult GA ticket is $15, Seniors/Military GA ticket is $12, Youth 7-12 is $5, and Children 6 & under GA: free.
Sunday, Sept. 3, will bring the 21st Annual Pro Late Model National’s with $10,000 to win.
New 2023 Wythe Raceway merch available, including T-shirts, new hoodies, zip up hoodies and hats.
Follow the raceway (Interstate 81 Exit 60) on its Facebook page @IncredibleHalfMile or visit WytheRaceway.com