Saltville’s Jed Arnold was sworn in and took his first actions as a member of the Virginia legislature Wednesday when the General Assembly returned to Richmond to vote on a budget. Arnold won the 6th District House of Delegates seat in a special election held Aug. 29. Jeff Campbell resigned from the seat earlier in July to accept a General District judge post. The term will expire Jan. 10, 2024. Arnold served as Campbell’s legislative aide and is running unopposed for the newly drawn 46th House District, which will replace the 6th District in January. The 46th will include all of Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties and a portion of Pulaski County. Arnold is an attorney with Kilgore Law Office.