One pastor traveled 46 hours to reach Southwest Virginia, but all of their journeys were challenging in some aspects. Still, they all described the experience as a blessing.

Pastor Mlungisi Mhlope, of Marion’s Life Giving Global Center, brought two groups of international travelers with him to meet the town’s leaders Monday evening.

One group of young visitors, who traveled from Zimbabwe, was here on a trip in collaboration with Emory & Henry College, even attending some classes, according to Mhlope. They were taking part in a nearly month-long cultural exchange tour with Youth Ablaze Global Zimbabwe. The mission describes itself as “a global movement of young ambassadors. The mirrors reflecting radiance of Kingdom life from schools, churches, community based organizations, and community at large. We cause vibration, and shake the world!”

They caused a vibration that brought smiles to many Monday evening as they sang for the council.

For some of the youngsters, Mhlope said, this trip marked the first time some of them had stepped on an airplane, much less stepped onto U.S. soil.

The second group accompanying Mhlope were bishops and pastors, who had traveled from Australia, South Sudan, South Africa, Uganda and Tanzania. They were speaking at the Kingdom Builders Conference, part of the Global Awakening Summit, held in Bristol last week.

The bishops and pastors, Mhlope said, all want to return to the area because of their warm welcome.

Mayor David Helms said that it was honor to welcome the visitors. He noted that South Sudan is one of the world’s youngest countries.

He wished them all safe travels.

After the council meeting, the group was heading to a Marion family’s home to get a taste of American food and life here.